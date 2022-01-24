ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Tom Brady Didn't Retire After Buccaneers Loss to Rams, But Left That Door Open

By Ryan Phillips
The Big Lead
The Big Lead
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SulJF_0dtjtUj900

Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers saw their season end shockingly on Sunday thanks to a 30-27 loss to the Los Angeles Rams. The Bucs erased a 27-3 deficit to tie the game at 27 before Matthew Stafford and the Rams kicked a walk-off field goal to win it. After the game Tom Brady addressed his future in the game but didn't announce his retirement.

During his postgame press conference, Brady claimed he hadn't put much thought into his future and plans to take it day by day.

After that response, maybe there's something to the idea that Brady will step down after this season. He finished yet another brilliant campaign and is in competition for the NFL MVP award, though Aaron Rodgers is likely to win it. At 44 years old, Brady proved he's still got it. But does he want to put his body through another grueling season? That remains to be seen.

We'll see what happens this offseason. Brady didn't retire but didn't shut the door on the idea either.

Comments / 0

Related
The Big Lead

Picks and Predictions for Every NFL Playoff Game, Including Super Bowl LVI

An unprecedented 17-game season, injuries and pandemic combining to create a great uncertainty week to week, and a seemingly random shuffle of top-tier teams created an NFL season unlike any other. The league, in its infinite wisdom, has graced us with two additional playoff games to enjoy and a greater look at chaos. All of this makes looking into a cloudy crystal ball especially difficult. Even so, we are contractually bound to predict how the postseason will shake out.
NFL
The Big Lead

Aaron Donald Fights D.J. Humphries During Rams-Cardinals

The Los Angeles Rams got off to a quick start and never looked back on Monday evening, hosting the Arizona Cardinals in their Wild Card playoff matchup. The Cardinals looked extremely unprepared for the bright lights of postseason football and the Rams quickly took care of business, going up three touchdowns in the first half without giving up a single point.
NFL
The Big Lead

Eric Weddle Comes Out of Retirement to Deliver Cheap Shot to Mike Evans

One of the weirder NFL storylines during the playoffs was the Los Angeles Rams bringing Eric Weddle out of retirement to play safety after usual starter Taylor Rapp got hurt late in the regular season. Weddle retired after the 2019 season but apparently was in good enough football shape that the Rams trusted him over someone whose actually played a down sometime in the last two seasons.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matthew Stafford
Person
Jeff Darlington
Person
Tom Brady
Person
Aaron Rodgers
StyleCaster

Here’s How Tom Brady’s Wife Feels About His Retirement Rumors After Seeing Him ‘Get Hit’ on the Field

After Tampa Bay lost their bid for the Super Bowl, Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen have a major decision to make as a family. The Buccaneers quarterback must decide if he’s returning next season—or if he’s officially retiring to spend more time with his wife and kids. And judging from a recent conversation, it sounds like Bündchen has a strong opinion on the matter. Brady, 44, revealed where his head is at as far as retirement goes on an episode of his SiriusXM podcast, “Let’s Go!,” with co-hosts Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray on January 24, 2022. During the episode—which came...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Retirement#Nfl Mvp#American Football#The Tampa Bay Buccaneers#The Los Angeles Rams#Bucs#Jeffdarlington
thesource.com

Antonio Brown Drops $15k In Club While Celebrating Buccaneers Loss

Antonio Brown isn’t loosing any sleep over his dramatic exit from the Buccaneers earlier this month. In fact, he’s celebrating their 30-27 loss against the Los Angeles Rams. After the loss, AB took to instagram where he posted a meme of himself from the infamous game against the...
NFL
National football post

49ers Rams Pick, NFC Title Game Upset

The Rams are favored, but its the 49ers who have owned this matchup over the years, as LA hosts San Francisco in the NFC Championship game. San Francisco has swept the series three straight seasons for a 6-0 SU run, most recently a Week 17 OT win here that got the Niners into the playoffs. And Kyle Shanahan generally gets credit for out-coaching Sean McVay at every turn when these divisional rivals clash.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Boston

Tom Brady Thinks Shawn Hochuli’s Unsportsmanlike Conduct Penalty Was ‘Comical,’ Possibly ‘Predetermined’

BOSTON (CBS) — When you’ve played in the NFL for 22 years, you don’t get to experience too many firsts. Yet on Sunday afternoon, Tom Brady was hit with the first unsportsmanlike conduct penalty of his entire Hall of Fame career. It came in the second quarter, after Brady felt Von Miller deliver a hit to his face. Brady turned to referee Shawn Hochuli, pointing at his face to indicate that an illegal hit on the quarterback had been committed. But instead of flagging Miller, Hochuli flagged Brady for unsportsmanlike conduct. Hochuli explained after the game that Brady “got in my...
NFL
CBS Sports

NFL Championship Sunday games: Dates, times, previews, odds for Chiefs vs. Bengals, Rams vs. 49ers

Given what transpired during the past weekend, don't be surprised to see "I survived divisional round weekend" shirts made for the four remaining teams in the NFL playoffs. The first three games of the weekend were decided on last-second field goals by the visiting team. The fourth game wasn't decided until Patrick Mahomes hit Travis Kelce in overtime to lift Kansas City to a wild win over Buffalo.
NFL
ESPN

Antonio Brown says he'll pursue legal action against Tampa Bay Buccaneers over release

TAMPA, Fla. -- Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown and his attorney, Sean Burstyn, said Tuesday they intend to pursue legal action against the team for releasing Brown after he said he was too injured to continue playing against the New York Jets earlier this month and claimed coach Bruce Arians ignored his pleas to not reenter the game.
NFL
CBS Boston

Tom Brady Says Family Will Help Make Decision On His Future: ‘It’s Not Always What I Want’

BOSTON (CBS) — Tom Brady will eventually make a decision about his future. Though it’s not just his decision to make anymore. As the quarterback has said in years past, it’s not just about him these days. So as the 44-year-old weighs his future, he’ll have a lot of help figuring out whether or not he wants to keep playing. Brady doesn’t know if he’ll keep playing just yet, telling Jim Gray that he’ll know when he knows during their “Let’s Go!” Podcast on Monday. But Brady made it clear that family will once again be one of the biggest factors when...
NFL
The Big Lead

The Big Lead

New York City, NY
24K+
Followers
6K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

The Big Lead is the most authoritative voice in sports media coverage and a trusted source for sports news and opinion. The Big Lead team consists of sports media experts, covering the latest news in the NFL, NBA, MLB, MMA, WWE, Golf and College sports, bringing together industry insights and passionate opinions to bring the world of sports media to the everyday fan.

 https://www.thebiglead.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy