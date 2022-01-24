Tom Brady Didn't Retire After Buccaneers Loss to Rams, But Left That Door Open

Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers saw their season end shockingly on Sunday thanks to a 30-27 loss to the Los Angeles Rams. The Bucs erased a 27-3 deficit to tie the game at 27 before Matthew Stafford and the Rams kicked a walk-off field goal to win it. After the game Tom Brady addressed his future in the game but didn't announce his retirement.

During his postgame press conference, Brady claimed he hadn't put much thought into his future and plans to take it day by day.

After that response, maybe there's something to the idea that Brady will step down after this season. He finished yet another brilliant campaign and is in competition for the NFL MVP award, though Aaron Rodgers is likely to win it. At 44 years old, Brady proved he's still got it. But does he want to put his body through another grueling season? That remains to be seen.

We'll see what happens this offseason. Brady didn't retire but didn't shut the door on the idea either.