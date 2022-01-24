How CPP Investments uses leverage: Lessons for CalPERS

- 2020 employee engagement score: 82.5 (19.6% higher than government-wide score)
- 2019 employee engagement score: 78.1
- One-year score change: +4.4
- Agency workforce size: midsize
Responsible for promoting confidence in the financial system, this agency insures deposits at banks for at least $250,000 and limits the effect of a bank failure on the overall economy. Its staff includes bank examiners, financial analysts, economists, and other professionals. In 2019, the FDIC started a new employee engagement program that encourages participation in project teams to improve the workplace and support the agency’s mission.
Comments / 0