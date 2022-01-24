ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

Schools, testing sites change plans over ice concerns

WRAL
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis video is not supported on your platform. If you are...

www.wral.com

Comments / 0

Related
News On 6

OCCHD Makes Testing Site Changes Due To Freezing Temperatures

Due to Thursday's bitter cold, the Oklahoma City County Health Department is making changes at their vaccine centers. They will only offer COVID-19 testing at its northeast testing center. That's center's location is the site near northeast 63rd and Bryant. The center will only be open from 1 p.m. to...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE

Comments / 0

Community Policy