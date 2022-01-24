ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bradley, IL

Bradley officer wounded in shooting that killed partner out of ICU

 4 days ago

BRADLEY, Ill. (AP) — A northern Illinois police officer who was critically wounded in a December shooting that killed another officer is out of intensive care and may soon be released from a hospital, his family says.

Bradley police Officer Tyler Bailey’s family said Saturday in a statement released by Illinois State Police that Bailey, 27, was moved this week out of a hospital’s ICU unit and was now receiving standard hospital care.

“He is no longer in critical condition, he is stable, and he is getting ready to start the next chapter of his recovery,” Bailey’s family said, adding that it’s likely he “will soon be released from the hospital to begin his next phase of treatment.”

Prayer vigil held for Bradley officers shot in the line of duty

“While there remains a long road ahead for Tyler in his recovery, it’s an incredible feeling to be able to share this information with the community that has been with us every step of the way,” Bailey’s family said.

Bailey was shot in the head on Dec. 29 outside a northern Illinois hotel during a shooting that killed his Bradley police partner, 49-year-old Sgt. Marlene Rittmanic.

Slain Bradley officer remembered for passion for policing, care for others

Prosecutors said the two officers were shot as they were investigating a complaint about dogs that were barking in a car parked outside of a Comfort Inn.

Two people, 25-year-old Darius Sullivan and Xandria Harris, 26, are charged with first-degree murder and attempted murder in that attack.

