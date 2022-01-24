ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Suns' Deandre Ayton: Doubtful Monday

CBS Sports
 4 days ago

Ayton (ankle) is doubtful for Monday's game against the Jazz. Ayton...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
hoopsrumors.com

Suns Notes: Jones, Ayton, Sarver Investigation, Booker

Suns GM James Jones received a multiyear extension this week and the team’s head coach and players voiced their approval, Duane Rankin of the Arizona Republic reports. “I’m so happy for him, he deserves it,” Chris Paul said. “I’ve got a different relationship than everybody else because I know him personally. Been through labor negotiations with him. James is like part of my family. I think he deserves it, I’m happy for him and he should be in this league a long time for whatever executive position he wants.”
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bismack Biyombo
Person
Deandre Ayton
Person
Javale Mcgee
Person
Jalen Smith
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suns#Jazz
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Heat’s Bam Adebayo on looming Victor Oladipo return, ‘That’s going to be a big day for all of us’

Hints tend to be the exception with the Miami Heat, the scant few minutes when the tail end of practice is open to the media, moments when players work on the court pregame at FTX Arena. That mostly has left conjecture regarding a potential return by Victor Oladipo as just that, speculation, assumptions, as he works back from May quadriceps surgery. And, as always, there is the redundancy of, ...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Phoenix Suns
NBA Teams
Utah Jazz
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy