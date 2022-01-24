Suns' Deandre Ayton: Doubtful Monday

Suns GM James Jones received a multiyear extension this week and the team’s head coach and players voiced their approval, Duane Rankin of the Arizona Republic reports. “I’m so happy for him, he deserves it,” Chris Paul said. “I’ve got a different relationship than everybody else because I know him personally. Been through labor negotiations with him. James is like part of my family. I think he deserves it, I’m happy for him and he should be in this league a long time for whatever executive position he wants.”

NBA ・ 6 HOURS AGO