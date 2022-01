A man and woman from New York fired and charged with hate crimes after verbally abusing a family on a train in a video that went viral.The video, taken by a passenger on the Long Island Rail Road, showed the pair harassing a woman and her son after they boarded.In the video, the man is heard telling Liz Edelkind, “Look straight because I’m going to get arrested tonight,” before throwing beer at her.“Don’t look at me, don’t f***ing look at me,” he then said repeatedly. “These f***ing foreigners ain’t taking over my country.”Ms Edelkind, who was on her way...

