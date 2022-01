PISCATAWAY N.J.- In what was a poor shooting game from the start, Rutgers could not overcome the three point shooting of the Maryland Terrapins in a 68-60 loss. Whenever Rutgers started to chip into the lead, Maryland answered back each time with points of their own. One of the better teams at home, Rutgers lacked the defensive chops it displayed in their last outing at home against Iowa. It was another loss against an inferior opponent in what is a rather disappointing season to date.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO