5 potential free agent fits for Cardinals in Bills-Chiefs playoff game

By Jess Root
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
The Arizona Cardinals are in their offseason and fans can only watch the teams remaining in the playoffs. But they can take a look at players on those playoff teams scheduled to be free agents.

The Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs battle Sunday night to determine who moves on to the AFC Championship Game.

Who are some soon-to-be free agents on the Bills and Chiefs who could fit the Cardinals?

Bills WR Emmanuel Sanders

Sanders still has something left in the tank. He is almost 35 years old but he could be a WR3 and play outside for the Cardinals. He had 42 catches for 626 yards and four scores.

Bills WR Isaiah McKenzie

McKenzie is small, fast and a playmaker. He has been underutilized in Buffalo. He would give the Cardinals another slot option with Rondale Moore.

Bills CB Levi Wallace

(AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

Wallace has started 52 games in four seasons for the Bills and has had two interceptions in each of the last three seasons.

Chiefs DT Jarran Reed

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Reed can be a force. He could replace Jordan Phillips if they move on from him. He has had as many as 10.5 sacks in a season. He had 2.5 for the Chiefs, starting all 17 regular-season games.

Chiefs CB Charvarius Ward

Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Ward has been a starter for the Chiefs the last three seasons. The Cardinals will need help at cornerback.

