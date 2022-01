The first in a new series of monthly surveys covering Heber City issues has received hundreds of responses to some of the city’s most pressing topics. The January survey in the city’s new Let Your Voice Be Heard series asks for feedback on the ranked choice voting system, the Heber Valley Airport and downtown bypass road proposals. Mayor Heidi Franco said since those are three of the city’s most important topics, the survey will stay up for an extra two weeks through February 15.

