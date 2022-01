The Denver Nuggets beat a thin Brooklyn Nets lineup tonight 124-118. This victory snaps a three-game losing streak to the Nets and a three-game losing streak in Brooklyn. The Nuggets climb to 13-12 on the road which is the first time they have been over .500 away from Ball Arena this season. Jokic filled the stat line once again with 26 points, 10 rebounds, and 8 assists but Austin Rivers was the star tonight. His seven threes catapulted Denver’s offense effort late in this game. Brooklyn outscored Denver 37-25 in the second quarter, but Rivers’s three-point explosion helped the Nuggets score 42 points in the third to Brooklyn’s 26.

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO