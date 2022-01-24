ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Activist Investor Blackwells Calls on Peloton to Fire CEO, Explore Sale

By Lauren Thomas, CNBC
NBC Philadelphia
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn activist is pushing Peloton to fire its chief executive officer immediately and consider a sale as its share price has plummeted. Blackwells Capital, which has a stake of less than 5% in Peloton, believes Peloton could be an attractive acquisition target for larger technology or fitness-oriented companies, the firm said...

NBC Philadelphia

Home Depot Names Company Veteran Ted Decker as CEO

Home Depot's Chief Operating Officer Ted Decker will step into the role of CEO, as of March 1. Outgoing CEO Craig Menear will continue to serve as chair of the board. The home improvement retailer has gone through a period of tremendous growth during the pandemic, as nesting trends and a strong housing market collided.
Footwear News

An Activist Investor is Pressuring Kohl’s to Consider Selling Itself

Macellum Advisors, which owns nearly 5% of shares at Kohl’s, is asking the company consider taking an offer to sell its business. In an open letter to the Kohl’s board on Tuesday, the activist investor advised the company to strongly consider a sale of the company and also asked for Kohl’s to put a Macellum representative on the board. “Though we believe Kohl’s could be a source of significant value with a significantly refreshed Board, improved execution and an optimized balance sheet, we feel the best risk-adjusted path forward for shareholders right now is a credible and open process to evaluate a...
Reuters

Lyondell Houston oil refinery sale in focus ahead of investor call

HOUSTON, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Chances for a quick sale of LyondellBasell Industries' (LYB.N) Houston oil refinery are dwindling with several other refineries competing for buyers, said people familiar with the matter on Monday. The petrochemical maker put the 263,776 barrel-per-day plant on the market for a second time last...
sgbonline.com

Kohl’s Reaffirms Strategic Progress Following Activists Calls For Sale

Kohl’s responded to a call by Activist Investor Macellum Advisors to explore strategic options, including a sale, by reporting that its recent results showed the retailer is making strong progress with its transformation plan and that it’s open to further discussions with Macellum. “As recently as this weekend,...
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
95.5 FM WIFC

Activist investor Macellum says Kohl’s should explore strategic alternatives

(Reuters) – Activist hedge fund Macellum Advisors GP LLC said on Tuesday Kohl’s Corp should explore strategic alternatives, including a sale, if the department store chain’s board is “unwilling to pursue improvements.”. Macellum also said there were well-capitalized strategic and financial buyers that could pay a...
NBC Philadelphia

Kelly Evans: Where the Strength Is in This Market

Let's talk about three data points since that nerve-wracking Fed meeting yesterday that help explain why the central bank is doing what it's doing. (1) GDP. It just surged nearly 7% last quarter, versus the 5.5% estimate. For the year, the economy grew at 5.7%. And that's in "real," ex-inflation terms. Add in the price gains, which were 4% for the year the way Commerce calculates it, and it means nominal GDP surged nearly 10% last year. That's way higher than the 4% pace it was meagerly advancing last decade, when the Fed had to keep reversing course on its tightening plans. And keep in mind, as of this moment, the Fed is still doing quantitative easing! For an economy booming 10%, and a prime-age employment-to-population ratio that has recovered in just two years to 79% as of December--something it took seven years to reach last decade, despite a higher starting point, as MKM's Michael Darda keeps pointing out. "In short, the Fed is behind the curve," he writes.
NBC Philadelphia

Apple CEO Tim Cook: ‘Everybody's Seeing Inflationary Pressure'

Apple CEO Tim Cook said the company is seeing inflationary pressure in an interview with CNBC's Julia Boorstin on Thursday. The observation from the Apple CEO comes as the Biden administration and Federal Reserve grapple with questions about how to tame elevated inflation. Inflation hasn't hurt Apple's business, which reported...
Reuters

Online retailer Farfetch enters beauty sector with Violet Grey purchase

PARIS (Reuters) - London-based online luxury fashion retailer Farfetch said on Friday it plans to purchase U.S.-based beauty retailer Violet Grey, marking its expansion into the cosmetics business with an eye to reaching younger consumers. The move was announced as high-end labels from fashion to cosmetics double down on efforts...
NBC Philadelphia

Bentley to Invest $3.4 Billion to Exclusively Offer EVs by 2030

Bentley Motors plans to spend £2.5 billion (about $3.4 billion) over the next decade to become a fully electric luxury brand by 2030. The investment will include significant upgrades to Bentley's historic plant manufacturing campus in England. Bentley's first all-electric vehicle is scheduled to roll off the production line...
