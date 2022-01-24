Kansas City Chiefs star Tyrann Mathieu ruled out of playoff game with concussion

The Kansas City Chiefs have been relying on star safety Tyrann Mathieu to provide great coverage over the top with the two-time defending AFC champions struggling a tad at cornerback.

Unfortunately, defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo will have to scheme without Honey Badger for the remainder of Sunday’s AFC Divisional Playoff Game against the Buffalo Bills .

Mathieu was injured in the first half after being on the receiving end of some friendly fire on the part of teammate Jarran Reed.

As you will see below, Tyrann Mathieu was hit in the head on this play and was sent to get checked out for a concussion immediately.

A little later, Mathieu was ruled out for the remainder of the game with a concussion.

To say that this is bad news for the Chiefs would be an understatement. Kansas City yielded 27 touchdown passes against 15 interceptions during the regular season. It also gave up a 66% completion mark.

As for Mathieu, the three-time Pro Bowler recorded six passes defended and three interceptions during the regular season.

This injury comes amid a game in which the Chiefs and Bills were tied at seven. The winner of this game will host the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship Game for the right to take on either the San Francisco 49ers or Los Angeles Rams in the Super Bowl.

