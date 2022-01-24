ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Kansas City Chiefs star Tyrann Mathieu ruled out of playoff game with concussion

By Vincent Frank
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3b3CMq_0dtjrHiC00

The Kansas City Chiefs have been relying on star safety Tyrann Mathieu to provide great coverage over the top with the two-time defending AFC champions struggling a tad at cornerback.

Unfortunately, defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo will have to scheme without Honey Badger for the remainder of Sunday’s AFC Divisional Playoff Game against the Buffalo Bills .

Mathieu was injured in the first half after being on the receiving end of some friendly fire on the part of teammate Jarran Reed.

As you will see below, Tyrann Mathieu was hit in the head on this play and was sent to get checked out for a concussion immediately.

A little later, Mathieu was ruled out for the remainder of the game with a concussion.

To say that this is bad news for the Chiefs would be an understatement. Kansas City yielded 27 touchdown passes against 15 interceptions during the regular season. It also gave up a 66% completion mark.

As for Mathieu, the three-time Pro Bowler recorded six passes defended and three interceptions during the regular season.

This injury comes amid a game in which the Chiefs and Bills were tied at seven. The winner of this game will host the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship Game for the right to take on either the San Francisco 49ers or Los Angeles Rams in the Super Bowl.

WATCH: Sportsnaut’s Carolyn Manno on the latest NFL rumors

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

Related
NESN

What Patrick Mahomes Told Josh Allen After Bills-Chiefs Thriller

Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen traded shot for shot in a legendary shootout Sunday night at Arrowhead Stadium. The Chiefs quarterback expects many more memorable battles against the Bills signal-caller in the years to come. Mahomes went out of his way to track down Allen after throwing the game-winning touchdown...
NFL
ESPN

Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Gay arrested on misdemeanor

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. --  Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Willie Gay was charged with misdemeanor criminal damage to property after he broke a vacuum and other items during an argument, putting his status for Sunday's divisional round playoff game against the Buffalo Bills in question. Gay pleaded not guilty Thursday...
KANSAS CITY, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Yardbarker

Bengals Sign Veteran Defensive Tackle Ahead of Sunday's Game Against Chiefs

The Bengals signed defensive tackle Damion Square to the practice squad and released Doug Costin. Square is in his eighth season. He's spent time with the Eagles, Chiefs, Chargers, Browns, Saints, Bears and Raiders. He has 120 tackles, seven sacks and nine passes defensed in 100 career games. Square spent...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jarran Reed
Person
Antonio Brown
Kansas City Star

Tyrann Mathieu tweets update on his health, thanks Kansas City Chiefs fans for support

One day after Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid said Tyrann Mathieu was feeling good, the safety provided an update of his own on Twitter. Mathieu didn’t return to Sunday’s AFC Divisional playoff game against the Buffalo Bills after being kneed in the helmet by a teammate and put in the concussion protocol in the first quarter. Reid said Monday that Mathieu is still in the protocol.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

One free agent each team should want to sign in 2022

There are only four teams left fighting for Super Bowl LVI, which means 28 teams are deeply engrossed in the Business Season of the NFL. The first major tentpole event of that season is free agency, which begins at 4 p.m. ET March 16. Teams are aware of the salary cap for the 2022 season, and are planning to build out their rosters accordingly.
NFL
New York Post

Brittany Matthews responds to ‘attacks’ over Chiefs champagne incident

It’s Brittany Matthews’ postgame celebration and she’ll pop champagne if she wants to. Following the Chiefs’ thrilling AFC Divisional Round win against the Bills, the fiancée of Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes sprayed bubbly from her suite into the stands at Arrowhead Stadium. Naturally, the internet had plenty to say about Matthews’ actions after the game, and on Monday she addressed the critics on Twitter.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Chiefs’ Significant Injury News

The Kansas City Chiefs’ latest injury news has fans excited about Sunday’s AFC Championship. This Sunday, the Chiefs will host the Bengals for the right to go to the Super Bowl. To advance, the Kansas City defense – specifically the secondary – has to play lights out. Tyrann Mathieu will play a key role in such a quest.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Concussion#American Football#The Kansas City Chiefs#The Buffalo Bills#The Cincinnati Bengals#Td#Buffalo Bills Watch#Tampa Bay Buccaneers
The Spun

Chiefs Re-Signed Veteran Wide Receiver On Tuesday

One day after the Kansas City Chiefs released wide receiver Josh Gordon, they re-signed him to the practice squad. The move was expected. As long as Gordon cleared waivers, which he did, Kansas City always intended to bring him back to the taxi squad. The Chiefs signed Gordon back in...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Tuesday’s JuJu Smith-Schuster News

Could the rich be getting even richer? On Tuesday, news surfaced that Steelers receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster has shown an interest in signing with the Chiefs this offseason. Per Aaron Wildson of Pro Football Network, “It’s no secret in NFL circles with multiple league sources saying Smith-Schuster hopes to join the Chiefs as a free agent and has expressed that desire.”
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Buffalo Bills
NFL Teams
Kansas City Chiefs
NFL Teams
Los Angeles Rams
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

WATCH: Chiefs TE Travis Kelce orchestrated entire 13-second game-tying drive

Kansas City Chiefs TE Travis Kelce was mic’d up during Sunday’s divisional-round win over the Buffalo Bills. We already know that Kelce called his own shot on the 25-yard reception that put the Chiefs into field goal range, but now we know some more details about what happened in those final 13 seconds. Kelce actually orchestrated the 19-yard reception by Tyreek Hill the play prior too.
NFL
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

38K+
Followers
34K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy