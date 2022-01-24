ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Harry Potter' Star Jason Isaacs On J.K. Rowling Controversy: "I Was Not Going To Be Jumping To Stab Her"

By Brandon Choe
Deadline
Deadline
 4 days ago
Jason Isaacs , best known for his role as Lucius Malfoy in the Harry Potter films, addressed the controversy swirling around J.K. Rowling in an interview published today by The Telegraph regarding the author’s statements on the transgender community.

In the past, Rowling has publicly stated that “sex is real and has lived consequences.” Her statements caused great division in the Harry Potter community, and resulted in cast members such as Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint issue statements amid the backlash.

Last week in The Times interview, Grint expressed that though he doesn’t “necessarily agree with everything my auntie says, she’s still my auntie” in reference to the author.

When asked about the Harry Potter creator, Isaacs refused to sound off on the mounting criticism and pointed to the positive humanitarian efforts Rowlings has championed.

“There’s a bunch of stuff about Jo… I don’t want to get drawn into the trans issues, talking about them, because it’s such an extraordinary minefield,” Isaacs said.

“One of the things that people should know about her too — not as a counter-argument — is that she has poured an enormous amount of her fortune into making the world a much better place, for hundreds of thousands of vulnerable children through her charity Lumos,” Isaacs continued. “And that is unequivocally good. Many of us Harry Potter actors have worked for it, and seen on the ground the work that they do.”

Isaacs believes he should only take a stance only after a frank, open exchange with Rowling.

“So for all that she has said some very controversial things, I was not going to be jumping to stab her in the front — or back — without a conversation with her, which I’ve not managed to have yet,” Isaacs said.

Randolph Stowe
2d ago

She is being pilloried by the brainless leftist drones for stating a scientific fact: there are only two sexes, male and female, and the difference matters. She has always supported "trans" people, but recognizes that it is a horrible injustice to women when men who claim to identify as women are allowed to compete in athletic competitions against women.

Julia Tripp
2d ago

we should not expect everyone to agree with everything even to appear as politically correct. i think we should respect others choices whether we agree with it or not. i have strong opinions and many perspectives I dont agree with but i try to be respectful, tolerant and accepting - except for racism. i try not to attack the person but the ideology

Shist
2d ago

I don't even think what she said is that bad..... honestly if you feel like a woman or man or something else so be it however your genes do not care what you think or feel they just are you thats a biological fact sorry.

