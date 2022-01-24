ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu (concussion) won’t return vs. Bills

Kansas City Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu suffered a head injury in the first quarter Sunday and was ruled out for the rest of the AFC divisional round game against the visiting Buffalo Bills.

Mathieu appeared to collide with the leg of a teammate attempting to make a tackle and was taken to the locker room to be examined by an independent physician. The Chiefs later announced he had entered concussion protocol.

Mathieu is a three-time Pro Bowler, including in 2021, and a three-time first-team All-Pro selection. He played in 16 games (all starts) in the regular season and grabbed three interceptions, including one returned for a touchdown, along with three fumble recoveries and 76 tackles.

The Bills used two fourth-down conversions to score a touchdown on that first possession before the Chiefs responded with a TD drive for a 7-7 tie after one quarter.

–Field Level Media

Comments / 0

