PORT ARANSAS, Texas — Let go of that holiday stress and start planning a vacation! You don't have to go far to find some peace. Tuesday is National Plan for Vacation Day, which encourages everyone to take a moment to plan some time off. With gas prices increasing, why not choose a staycation at one of Texas' most popular tourist spots? We are talking about the beautiful Port Aransas.

PORT ARANSAS, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO