Tiffin, Ohio — A Seneca County Common Pleas Court magistrate has filed his petition to run in the Republican Primary for the role of Common Pleas Court judge. Magistrate Damon Alt has been a lifelong resident of Seneca County and was raised outside of New Riegel, where he still resides with his wife. He is looking to fill the judicial seat currently held by Judge Michael P. Kelbley, who is set to retire at the end of 2022.

SENECA COUNTY, OH ・ 5 DAYS AGO