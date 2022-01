SUMTER, S.C. — Published reports about a Midlands sheriff and allegations of misconduct in office were the focus of a press conference Wednesday. Shaun Kent, an attorney for Sumter County Sheriff Anthony Dennis, responded Wednesday to a couple of local newspaper reports that there's an investigation into a sexual assault claim made against the sheriff decades ago. The articles--published this week in both the Post and Courier and The Item--state that a former employee of the department claimed she was sexually assaulted by Dennis almost 25 years ago.

SUMTER, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO