On the Fly column: Hand-held wireless devices

Today, in the continuing series of places to go in the winter, we will visit Santa Barbara, Calif., located about 90 miles northwest of Los Angeles. Santa Barbara lies on a south-facing coastal plain between the Pacific Ocean and the Santa Inez Mountains. Spanish explorers named the area for Saint Barbara, a legendary Christian martyr. In 1782, Spanish missionaries and soldiers, sent to secure the area for Spain and convert the indigenous Chumash people to Christianity, established a fortified presidio as a base for the soldiers. On Dec. 4, 1786, the missionaries dedicated a church on a hilltop overlooking the ocean. The city of Santa Barbara grew up around the presidio and the mission. When an earthquake destroyed much of the downtown area in 1925, it was built back in a unified Spanish Colonial Revival style. The Santa Barbara County Court House, with a white stucco exterior, was among the rebuilt buildings.
