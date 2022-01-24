On the Fly column: Hand-held wireless devices

Hopefully over the recent winter holidays, you found some time to take a few walks outside. (It’s a good habit, you know.) Perhaps you’ve even been able to involve yourself in what could affectionately be termed a “botany walk.” There is certainly every reason to enjoy nature during the cold winter months down here in the South. Although there may not be many flowers to look at, there are plenty of examples of fascinating natural features and interactions around us, many that continue when it has become colder. Besides, all those gaudy flowers can be something of a distraction, don’t you think?

GARDENING ・ 6 DAYS AGO