ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lottery

On the Fly column: Hand-held wireless devices

By On the Fly
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDo local Basalt kids realize how good they’ve got it? Growing up in America’s only town with two gold medal trout streams is akin to winning the fishing lottery, not to mention the world-class skiing, biking, hiking and other distractions around here. The grass is always greener...

www.postindependent.com

Comments / 0

Related
Glenwood Springs Post Independent

On the Fly column: Read the water — it will tell you today’s story

Jimmy D. Moore said it best: “Being able to read trout streams is just as valuable to a fly fisherman as the ability to read a defense is to a quarterback.”. Now that our rivers are clear and have dropped to winter levels, our ability to read the water and skip the barren zones, focusing on where the fish are (and more importantly, the insects) becomes vitally important. Trout need oxygenated water, a steady flow of bugs, cover from predators, as well as an escape route and to stay comfortable in winter — so we should seek out water that fits the bill.
HOBBIES
Enid News and Eagle

COLUMN: Memories from the past

The light that reaches our eyes from each and every star in the night sky comes to us from many years in the past. Sometimes this light, combined with other senses of the body, unlocks memories from our own past. I was walking around the front of my house in...
SCIENCE
chronicle-independent.com

Column: Mystery Plant -- A shrub

Hopefully over the recent winter holidays, you found some time to take a few walks outside. (It’s a good habit, you know.) Perhaps you’ve even been able to involve yourself in what could affectionately be termed a “botany walk.” There is certainly every reason to enjoy nature during the cold winter months down here in the South. Although there may not be many flowers to look at, there are plenty of examples of fascinating natural features and interactions around us, many that continue when it has become colder. Besides, all those gaudy flowers can be something of a distraction, don’t you think?
GARDENING
Bozeman Daily Chronicle

Column: Tying flies through chaos and squalor

I thought I’d looked everywhere. On the fly tying table. On the ground. On my wife’s desk. In the small plastic tubs and the set of drawers filled with the various obscurities useful to fly-tyers. In the cardboard box I sometimes haul to the office on Saturdays. On the ground again.
HOBBIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Trout#On The Fly#Fish
greenwichsentinel.com

Column: A world of their own – FORTS

When I was a kid, some of my best memories were of spending countless hours building elaborate fortresses made from couch cushions, chairs, blankets and anything else I could get my hands on without mom noticing and getting annoyed. I was convinced I was the supreme builder of all things FORT and there was no one equal. Until of course I met my own two kids, my nieces, my now six and three year-old nephews and basically every kid at the Boys & Girls Club.
GREENWICH, CT
Quad-Cities Times

Column: Dancing, no matter the tune

RURAL AMERICA – Small flocks of dark-eyed juncos play hopscotch with me on a daily basis. Juncos are beautiful, small birds, gray top, almost-white bellies and they hang out on my lane. A neighbor kindly plowed it recently, exposing gravel and grass, and the juncos evidently find food in that mix, thus hanging out there.
ANIMALS
hometownsource.com

COLUMN: The wisdom of the wood duck

Courage: mental or moral strength to venture, persevere, and withstand danger, fear, or difficulty (Merriam-Webster). As the current year fades and the new year approaches, many look to make New Year Resolutions. We look to make changes, large or small, in our lives. But most change is hard. If it...
LIFESTYLE
Glenwood Springs Post Independent

Glenwood Springs product designer unveils new ski accessories

Local entrepreneur Eric Sampson wants skiers to protect their skis and their eyes with two of his newest products: eco-friendly ski wax and team issue goggles. A competitive skier from childhood, Sampson dove into the ski accessory business about eight years ago when he founded Event Gear, an online storefront with roots in Glenwood Springs.
GLENWOOD SPRINGS, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Skiing
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Biking
NewsBreak
Lottery
NewsBreak
Instagram
The Guardian

Country diary: Combing the moor for saplings worth saving

For the first time in two years we’re out planting trees again, part of a volunteer crew working for the Eastern Moors Partnership, currently transforming the moors on the western fringes of Sheffield. When all is done, around 280 hectares of trees will have been planted. Our leader, John Mead, explains that today’s area has been planted once already, an experiment that has gone awry.
WORLD
Vice

A Billion Years of Time Are Mysteriously Missing. Scientists Think They Know Why.

ABSTRACT breaks down mind-bending scientific research, future tech, new discoveries, and major breakthroughs. Scientists can reconstruct incredible details about bygone eras in Earth’s history using fossils, rocks, and other clues preserved in its crust. But sometimes, the absence of geological records is just as telling as their presence. The...
SCIENCE
The Wild Hunt

Column: Season of Light

The Wild Hunt is exclusively supported by readers like you. No advertising. No corporate sponsors. Your support helps us pay our writers and editors, as well as cover the bills the keep the lights on. We cover the community because of your generosity. Consider making a one-time donation - or become a monthly sustainer. Every amount helps. Thank you for reading The Wild Hunt!
ANIMALS
Glenwood Springs Post Independent

Integrative Pet Vet column: Oral health is essential for everyone

Unpleasant breath represents more than just mouth odor. There are numerous health issues that can be associated with bad breath. These issues can range from mild to severe with severe generally representing continued progression of the problem. Periodontal disease is the most common health problem in dogs and cats. It is estimated that by the age of 3 years, 80% of dogs and 70% of cats have dental disease. Dental disease affects the mouth and can contribute to problems with other areas of the body including the heart, kidneys and liver.
GLENWOOD SPRINGS, CO
Current Publishing

Column: A visit to Santa Barbara

Today, in the continuing series of places to go in the winter, we will visit Santa Barbara, Calif., located about 90 miles northwest of Los Angeles. Santa Barbara lies on a south-facing coastal plain between the Pacific Ocean and the Santa Inez Mountains. Spanish explorers named the area for Saint Barbara, a legendary Christian martyr. In 1782, Spanish missionaries and soldiers, sent to secure the area for Spain and convert the indigenous Chumash people to Christianity, established a fortified presidio as a base for the soldiers. On Dec. 4, 1786, the missionaries dedicated a church on a hilltop overlooking the ocean. The city of Santa Barbara grew up around the presidio and the mission. When an earthquake destroyed much of the downtown area in 1925, it was built back in a unified Spanish Colonial Revival style. The Santa Barbara County Court House, with a white stucco exterior, was among the rebuilt buildings.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Glenwood Springs Post Independent

West Elk Trailhead boasts miles of snowmobiling, Nordic skiing trails

Chris Skof had just finished working a graveyard shift as a public transportation mechanic when he decided he didn’t want to go to bed. Powder was calling the morning of Jan. 21, and there’s nothing a powerful combination of coffee and sugary energy drinks can’t fix, he maintained.
NEW CASTLE, CO
Glenwood Springs Post Independent

PI Editorial: Sustaining hope sustains ourselves

It’ll soon be two years since the pandemic began, and for some of us, this most recent wave of omicron cases has felt like a slog. As cases trend downward, it’s our hope that we’ll soon be on the other side of this wave and closer to where we were this fall with events, tourism and more kicking into full gear.
GARFIELD COUNTY, CO
Glenwood Springs Post Independent

Free KN-95 masks for adults are available in limited quantities throughout Garfield County

Colorado is distributing free KN-95 face masks at several locations throughout Garfield County. The Colorado Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Services is providing a limited number of rated face masks, sized for adults only, to community distribution points throughout the state, said Carrie Godes, a public health specialist for Garfield County Public Health.
GARFIELD COUNTY, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy