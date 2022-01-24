NBA Twitter reacts to Thunder's Lu Dort getting ejected for elbowing Cavs' Kevin Love

During the Oklahoma City Thunder’s 94-87 loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers on Saturday, Lu Dort got into a bit of a flutter with Kevin Love in the fourth quarter. During a tie-up for a loose ball with Darius Garland, Dort swung his arms to untangle himself. As he did that, Love, who was nearby, was accidentally elbowed.

Dort and Love started chatting and needed to be separated by teammates. This included Josh Giddey, who was hit in the face by Love.

The referees reviewed the sequence and called a flagrant two on Dort, which meant his ejection. Dort finished with 10 points in 32 minutes.

Now, according to the official rulebook, the NBA defines a flagrant two as an “unnecessary and excessive contact committed by a player against an opponent.” I’m not a referee, but looking at multiple replays, it looks like Dort’s elbow was unintentional and barely landed on Love’s upper torso.

Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault said that he did not think the swing was malicious and said he would have understood if the referees ruled it a flagrant one but did not necessarily agree with the flagrant two ruling.

Now in my opinion, I did not think the hit was excessive at all. Could it have been a flagrant one? Sure. But a flagrant two? I have a hard time seeing that. And it appears a lot of Thunder Twitter agreed with my sentiment: