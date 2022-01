LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - After leading by as much as 16 points, the No. 12 Kentucky Wildcats escaped a second half push from Mississippi State 82-74 in Rupp Arena in overtime. Oscar Tshiebwe still finished with his 14th double-double of the season for the Cats with 21 points and 22 rebounds, the first Kentucky player to finish with more of 20 of each since 1976.

