By about 9:30 a.m. on Thursday, there were already 509 flight cancellations affecting U.S. airlines for the day, according to tracking site Flight Aware. It's a situation American travelers have grown begrudgingly accustomed to in recent weeks, as hundreds—or even thousands—of daily cancellations and delays have become the norm since the highly-transmissible Omicron variant began surging around the holidays. In one 10-day period that included Christmas and New Year's, more than one in 10 scheduled flights were affected, with a total of 15,000 flights canceled, according to The New York Times.

