This Patent Leather Nike Air Force 1 Low Features A Bust Of An Ancient Goddess

By Sneaker News
sneakernews.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNike, even in just their name alone, has loose ties to Greek mythology. In the past, the goddess they took inspiration from has seen her very own shoe, which has likely inspired this upcoming Air Force 1 in...

sneakernews.com

#Nike Air#Air Force#Goddess#Patent Leather#Roman#Greeks
sneakernews.com

sneakernews.com

Footwear News

sneakernews.com

Footwear News

sneakernews.com

Hypebae

SneakerFiles

sneakernews.com

sneakernews.com

Footwear News

sneakernews.com

sneakernews.com

