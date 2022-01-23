ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Alabama football adds Georgia receiver Jermaine Burton from transfer portal

By Nick Kelly, The Tuscaloosa News
The Tuscaloosa News
The Tuscaloosa News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fsOQH_0dtjnfH000

Alabama football has added some experience to an overall inexperienced receiver room ahead of the 2022 season.

Jermaine Burton, who has started 15 games for Georgia over the past two seasons, announced Sunday on Twitter that he will transfer to UA.

The 6-foot, 200-pound Burton caught 26 passes for 497 yards and five touchdowns in 2021. In a run-first offense, Burton finished second on the team in receiving yards and touchdowns. His longest reception went for 73 yards.

He's the third significant addition for Alabama in the transfer portal this offseason. The Crimson Tide also added LSU cornerback Eli Ricks and Georgia Tech running back Jahmyr Gibbs.

Burton is quite familiar with the Crimson Tide, having faced Alabama twice this past season. He caught five passes for 64 yards in those two games combined.

ALABAMA FOOTBALL:Where the 2022 Alabama football roster stands after transfer portal, NFL Draft exits

DRAFT:Alabama football NFL Draft 2022 plan tracker: Who's turning pro, who's staying with Tide?

Alabama hopes to strike big again in the transfer portal at receiver, plucking a receiver from a championship game opponent. Ahead of the 2021 season, the Crimson Tide added Ohio State transfer Jameson Williams, who went on to become its leading receiver.

The addition of Burton is significant because Williams is among the veterans who won't be returning at receiver in 2022. Alabama also lost John Metchie III and Slade Bolden to the NFL Draft with Williams.

This past season, Burton received 388 snaps, second most for a Georgia receiver. That's more than every other receiver from Alabama had who will return in 2022. Freshman Ja'Corey Brooks had 326, the most of any returner.

Other receivers who are expected to return for the Crimson Tide and will likely be needed to contribute are Traeshon Holden (236 snaps), JoJo Earle (169) and Agiye Hall (78).

So, Burton's production and experience will be welcomed and needed, especially early.

As a freshman during the 2020 season, Burton started seven games and finished the year with 27 catches for 404 yards. He had an impressive showing against Mississippi State, grabbing eight passes for 197 yards and two touchdowns.

Burton was a four-star prospect from Calabasas, California. He was the No. 15 receiver for the 2020 recruiting class, according to the 247Sports Composite.

Contact Alabama reporter Nick Kelly: nkelly@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter: @_NickKelly

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Photos: What We Know About The Wife Of Nick Saban

Yet another college football season is coming to a close and that means one thing: Nick Saban is gearing up for another national title run. Following yet another incredible season, the Alabama Crimson Tide sit just two wins away from Saban’s eighth national title. Despite an upset by unranked Texas A&M earlier this season, Saban and company rebounded to win the SEC title.
ENTERTAINMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Georgia State
State
Alabama State
The Spun

Deion Sanders’ Son, Shedeur, Signs Historic Deal

NIL opportunities continue to be a driving force for recruits committing to play for Deion Sanders. And on Thursday morning, Coach Prime’s son Shedeur got to reap some of the benefits of playing under his dad’s Jackson State program. According to reports from Front Office Sports, the Tigers’...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Packers Have Reportedly Signed A New Quarterback

Just days after the end of the Green Bay Packers’ season, the team has added a quarterback to their QB room. According to NFL reporter Dov Kleiman, the Packers have signed former LSU product Danny Etling. “Packers signed a new QB,” Kleiman tweeted. “Former Patriots Danny Etling, per his...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alabama Football#American Football#Ua#The Crimson Tide#Lsu#Nfl Draft#Ohio State
FanSided

Georgia football: Bringing Mike Bobo back is a strong choice

The rumors surrounding Georgia football bringing back Mike Bobo seem to have some traction. Would this be a good or bad decision for head coach Kirby Smart?. Some believe it would hinder the Dawgs because of the offense style he runs, but at the same time, it seems like the role will be an analyst, one similar to when Will Muschamp first came back to Athens.
ATHENS, GA
SFGate

USC Coach Lincoln Riley's $2.1M Oklahoma Mansion Is Pending Sale

Now that he's firmly ensconced in Southern California, the former University of Oklahoma head football coach Lincoln Riley has left behind his Norman, OK, home. Listed in August 2021 for $2.1 million, the upscale abode is now in pending sale status. It's also the most expensive place on the market in the college town, where the current median list price sits at a modest $265,000.
NORMAN, OK
lakenormanpublications.com

Former Panthers player Captain Munnerlyn arrested for assault

LINCOLNTON – Former Carolina Panthers defensive back Captain Munnerlyn was arrested on assault charges Jan. 10 in Lincoln County. The 33-year-old was charged with assault on a female and assault by strangulation. He resides in uptown Charlotte but was charged at the Lincoln County Magistrate’s Office. Munnerlyn played...
LINCOLN COUNTY, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Georgia Tech
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
DawgsDaily

Jaheim Singletary Ranked No. 1 Corner in Final Rankings

The SI99 is an elite group of prospects. Assembled by the SI All American staff, led by Lead Recruiting Analyst John Garcia Jr., the SI99 is the nation's 99-best prospects in the class of 2022. This year, in the final rankings, Georgia accounts for ten of those 99 players, third-most...
FOOTBALL
The Tuscaloosa News

The Tuscaloosa News

792
Followers
698
Post
98K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Tuscaloosa, AL from Tuscaloosa News.

 http://tuscaloosanews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy