Alabama football adds Georgia receiver Jermaine Burton from transfer portal

Alabama football has added some experience to an overall inexperienced receiver room ahead of the 2022 season.

Jermaine Burton, who has started 15 games for Georgia over the past two seasons, announced Sunday on Twitter that he will transfer to UA.

The 6-foot, 200-pound Burton caught 26 passes for 497 yards and five touchdowns in 2021. In a run-first offense, Burton finished second on the team in receiving yards and touchdowns. His longest reception went for 73 yards.

He's the third significant addition for Alabama in the transfer portal this offseason. The Crimson Tide also added LSU cornerback Eli Ricks and Georgia Tech running back Jahmyr Gibbs.

Burton is quite familiar with the Crimson Tide, having faced Alabama twice this past season. He caught five passes for 64 yards in those two games combined.

Alabama hopes to strike big again in the transfer portal at receiver, plucking a receiver from a championship game opponent. Ahead of the 2021 season, the Crimson Tide added Ohio State transfer Jameson Williams, who went on to become its leading receiver.

The addition of Burton is significant because Williams is among the veterans who won't be returning at receiver in 2022. Alabama also lost John Metchie III and Slade Bolden to the NFL Draft with Williams.

This past season, Burton received 388 snaps, second most for a Georgia receiver. That's more than every other receiver from Alabama had who will return in 2022. Freshman Ja'Corey Brooks had 326, the most of any returner.

Other receivers who are expected to return for the Crimson Tide and will likely be needed to contribute are Traeshon Holden (236 snaps), JoJo Earle (169) and Agiye Hall (78).

So, Burton's production and experience will be welcomed and needed, especially early.

As a freshman during the 2020 season, Burton started seven games and finished the year with 27 catches for 404 yards. He had an impressive showing against Mississippi State, grabbing eight passes for 197 yards and two touchdowns.

Burton was a four-star prospect from Calabasas, California. He was the No. 15 receiver for the 2020 recruiting class, according to the 247Sports Composite.

