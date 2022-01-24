ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grizzlies Official Injury Report And Starting Lineup

By Ben Stinar
The Memphis Grizzlies have announced their starting lineup and injury report for Sunday's game against the Dallas Mavericks.

The Memphis Grizzlies are in Texas to take on the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday night, and for the game they have announced their starting lineup and injury report.

The full lineup for the Grizzlies against the Mavs can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.

The Grizzlies have also released their injury report, which can be seen in the tweets embedded below from the Twitter account of the team's PR.

Coming into Sunday night, the Grizzlies are the third seed in the Western Conference with a 32-16 record in 48 games played.

Last season they were a nice surprise as a young team who made the first round of the playoffs.

However, this season they are one of the best teams in the NBA, and could get home-court advantage in the playoffs.

CHARLOTTE, NC
