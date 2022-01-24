Timberwolves Starting Lineup And Injury Report Against The Nets

The Minnesota Timberwolves are hosting the Brooklyn Nets in Minnesota on Sunday evening.

The Minnesota Timberwolves are playing the Brooklyn Nets at home in Minnesota on Sunday evening, and for the game they have announced their injury report and starting lineup.

Their full lineup and injury report against the Nets can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Timberwolves PR.

The Timberwolves come into the game as the eighth seed in the Western Conference, and have a 22-23 record in 45 games.

At home they are 12-10 in 22 games this season.

As for the Nets, they come into the game after retaking the first seed in the Eastern Conference on Friday night.

They are 29-16 in 45 games played on the season.

In the 22 games that they have played on the road they are an impressive 17-5.

