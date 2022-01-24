THE POWER 8: Local teams converge at Wally Keller Classic

No matter what happens the rest of the way this basketball season, one of the enduring highlights will be seeing five area team in action at this year’s Wally Keller Classic.

In its 16 years, the showcase has become one of the premier events in Florida high school basketball. The Classic has grown from a five-game, one-day affair in 2007 to this year’s monster – 19 games over two days involving 29 teams (and two junior varsity squads).

“Come on, now, what a great environment all weekend long,” Charlotte coach Tom Massolio said moments after the Tarpons’ 60-38 win against rival Port Charlotte in the finale. “When I took over basketball, I wanted to make something special here and I think we’ve done that. It’s growing and the coaches in this area, the Gulf Coast Coaches Association, they’re really trying to continue to boost us.”

The Gulf Coast Coaches Association includes among its members Port Charlotte, Lemon Bay, Venice and North Port, all of which participated this year.

Science Hill coach and former Massolio assistant Ken Cutlip brought the Hilltoppers to Punta Gorda for the first time and gave his good friend rave reviews.

“Kenny said, ‘Man, I know this is not a basketball state, but look what you’ve done here in 16 years,’” Massolio said.

“It’s never going to compete with football and we don’t expect that, but you know what? The basketball level in this area is pretty freaking good, so we want to continue to showcase it.”

At this point, it’s worth a shout out to the event’s most critical organizer. Donnie Wilkie has been an integral part of Charlotte basketball and a driving force behind one of the nation’s top basketball events, the City of Palms Classic.

Wilkie practically dared Massolio to let him find teams for the first Wally Keller Classic and he has spent the last 16 years continually one-upping himself.

Tack “Iron Man” onto Wilkie’s resume. One week prior to this year’s Classic, Wilkie suffered a heart attack and landed in a Sarasota hospital. Friday night, he was back at the scorer’s table at Charlotte High handling the public address duties and making sure the trains ran on time.

Kudos to all involved in making the Wally Keller Classic a reality and if you see Wilkie ambling about town, ask him what the other Avengers are up to these days.

On to this week’s rankings:

1. Charlotte (11-8): The Tarpons went 2-1 this week, pounding Venice and keeping Port Charlotte at arm’s length while losing to FSU School, the state’s No. 27-ranked team, on the opening night of the Wally Keller Classic.

In the defeat, a familiar flaw bubbled to the surface again – turnovers. In all eight of their defeats, turnovers figure prominently. On the flip side, when the Tarpons take care of the ball, they are able to showcase one of their biggest strengths – shooting. Charlotte shot lights-out against Fort Myers and Port Charlotte. Combined with their typically stifling defense, beating Charlotte is going to be a tall order for any team that can’t force turnovers.

Massolio is three wins from 500 for his career and has three games this week – Tuesday at IMG, where they will play the Ascenders’ Blue squad, at home Friday against Naples and Saturday against Parrish Community.

Is this the week Massolio wins No. 500? If Charlotte takes care of the ball, it’s quite possible.

2. North Port (10-9): On paper, this looks as if the Bobcats are failing upwards. They were our No. 3 team last week and followed up by going 1-2.

Taking a closer look, there’s a lot to be excited about. We’ll take the games in order.

In their white-knuckle, 50-48 victory against Port Charlotte, the Bobcats played next-level defense against the Pirates’ Alex Perry and proved they could close out a close game.

That sounds like a strange thing to laud, considering they followed up that big win with a 50-45 loss to Sarasota, but it’s worth remembering it was North Port’s third meeting with the Sailors after two hard-fought Bobcat wins.

Saturday, North Port battled Science Hill tooth-and-nail before wilting late in a 67-49 defeat at the Wally Keller Classic. The Bobcats were within 47-44 at one point against a team that had decimated Port Charlotte 72-48 the night before.

Eli Lubsey continues to make his case as the area’s top new talent while Maxx Huml, James King and Joey Rivera find many and varied ways to make the key play.

3. Venice (6-10): One can empathize with Venice fans who watch this team and puzzle at the mounting losses.

But fret not: Venice is going to be just fine. As head coach Mike Montgomery pointed out on Saturday following Venice’s 83-47 loss to Winter Haven, the Indians have had a full roster just five times in 16 outings. Saturday was not one of those days, but with or without Austin Bray, Venice wasn’t going to defeat the state’s No. 10 team.

Venice has four games remaining in the season and will be at full strength for those games. Getting Myles Weston, Bray and the Platt brothers – Jayshon and Deylen – fully meshed with Isaiah Levine, Shea Cullum and Keegan Burroughs is an attainable goal in that time.

They will be tested by a schedule that includes Gulf Coast, Riverview and Fort Myers.

4. Port Charlotte (8-11): The education of the young Pirates continues. Yes, they went 0-3 this week, but each game taught the squad valuable lessons.

The 50-48 loss at North Port was a lesson in closing out games. The 72-48 loss against Science Hill was a valuable lesson in patience and communication on the defensive end. Finally, Saturday’s 60-38 loss was simply another vital exposure to a big-game road environment.

By the time the two teams tipped off late Saturday night, Wally Keller Gymnasium was packed to the rafters and the air was steamy. Charlotte came out on fire and the Pirates were outgunned for about the first 10 minutes. After that, they settled into a back-and-forth with the Tarpons that neither closed the gap nor let the Tarpons get away.

Port Charlotte’s three freshmen – Khyre Ellis, Jahyere Chin and Kaden Struber – along with junior Bode Stewart and sophomore Roland Frederick all did the sort of good things that don’t show up on a stat sheet. Senior Onix Diaz did that and more, earning game MVP honors along with Charlotte’s John Gamble and fellow senior Alex Perry provided several highlight-reel moments and led by example by taking a pair of charges.

It’s easy to forget in the face of these defeats that the regular season is all about getting ready for the district tournament. When that time rolls around, the Pirates will be ready.

5. Lemon Bay (6-12): Playing Charlotte and Cardinal Mooney back to back was a great way for the Mantas to clear their sinuses. Following that 73-26 setback to Cardinal Mooney, Lemon Bay crushed Sarasota Military 69-37, then pushed a good Evangelical Christian team to the brink before falling, 63-59, on Saturday at the Wally Keller Classic.

The Mantas, in their way, suffer from the same issues as the Tarpons. If they turn the ball over, it short circuits everything thing else. When they take care of the ball, their movement is among the best in the area and their transition game can pile up the points. Take on a good night from the perimeter and they can be very difficult to handle.

It will be a three-game week for the Mantas, beginning Monday with a visit from Community Christian. On Thursday, they will welcome North Port then they will travel on Saturday to play North Port’s other team, Imagine.

6. DeSoto County (5-9): The Bulldogs have undergone a hard reset on their season. A two-week COVID-19 pause came at a really bad time as the team was beginning to jell just as they shut down.

The return to play was a rude run-in with a much taller and deeper Parrish Community squad. Thursday, they got the opportunity to pick on someone their own size and responded well in a 67-49 romp against Lake Placid.

Friday’s game was a forgettable road trip to face a very good Discovery and the resulting 84-63 defeat was predictable for a team that is rediscovering its basketball legs.

This week will be a better indicator of who DeSoto County is. With everyone up to speed again, the Bulldogs will travel to Lake Placid on Monday to complete their quick home-and-home series then come home to face rival Hardee. Friday will feature a tough test at Port Charlotte.

7. Imagine (6-6): The Sharks had a terrific, confidence-boosting week. They began by beating The Classical Academy 60-49, then wiped out Community Christian 73-44. That set the table for their rematch with Braden River.

Though they lost 53-50, it showed the competitiveness they displayed in an earlier four-point loss to the Pirates was no fluke. It also prepared the Sharks for a rugged three-game week with games against Out-of-Door, Sarasota Christian and Lemon Bay.

8. Community Christian (1-12): The losses keep coming for the Mustangs, but there has been an undeniable uptick in offensive production. The 50 points they scored against Gulf Coast HEAT marked the most points in a game since their lone win – 55-30 against Venice Christian – on Dec. 14.

The Mustangs will spend this week on the road, traveling to Lemon Bay on Tuesday and Sarasota Christian on Friday.