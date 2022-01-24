Kansas State’s Ayoka Lee sets NCAA women’s basketball scoring record

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KXAN) — Kansas State junior Ayoka Lee set the NCAA Division I women’s basketball record for points in a single game, scoring 61 in a win against No. 14 Oklahoma Sunday. The Wildcats cruised to a 94-65 win.

Lee’s teammates bombarded her in the locker room after the historic performance , spraying the Minnesota native with water. Lee broke the record of 60 previously held by Long Beach State’s Cindy Brown and Minnesota’s Rachel Banham.

Lee set the record on a layup with 2:53 remaining in the fourth quarter. She left the game to a standing ovation shortly after eclipsing the scoring mark.

“Coming into this game, I wasn’t like, and I don’t think anyone is like, ‘oh yeah, we’re just going to set a record today.’ But I think it just goes back to our preparation. This wasn’t an easy scout. You knew it wasn’t going to be easy but we just executed so well, and it started with our defense,” Lee said according to Kansas State Athletics.

The All-America candidate was 23-of-30 shooting and 15-of-17 from the free throw line.

