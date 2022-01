Deb Kennedy is not a fan of so-called "energy" drinks. In fact, the health and nutrition consultant landed in the New York Times in 2013 for plainly stating in her Build Healthy Kids newsletter that children should never drink them. Monster Beverage, which makes Monster Energy, threatened to sue her for defamation even though she had not mentioned the product by name. "I am known as the mom who took on the monster," Kennedy said.

SOUTH BURLINGTON, VT ・ 9 DAYS AGO