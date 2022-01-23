ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Chiefs S Tyrann Mathieu Exits Game vs. Bills With Apparent Injury

By Jordan Foote
ArrowheadReport
ArrowheadReport
 4 days ago

The Kansas City Chiefs' Divisional Round contest against the Buffalo Bills didn't get off to the best of starts, as the team saw itself go down by a score of 7-0 early on. Safety Tyrann Mathieu also exited the game with an apparent injury.

On the Bills' opening drive of the game, Mathieu was seen limping on the field and but remained in the game for a very brief period of time. Shortly thereafter, he exited the field for the blue medical tent and was then sent to the locker room for further tests. It was later revealed that Mathieu was being evaluated for a concussion.

Later in the first quarter, during the in-game broadcast, reporter Tracy Wolfson announced that Mathieu was questionable to return due to the head injury that made him take himself out of the game:

"He took himself out after the next play, went right into the blue tent, he was definitely struggling. ... He is in the locker room right now."

Mathieu also visited with an independent neurologist. Without him, an emphasis will be placed upon Juan Thornhill and Daniel Sorensen to replace his production as the Chiefs' primary safeties. Armani Watts, a 2018 fourth-round pick, was also spotted working into the mix on defense.

Mathieu, one of the most versatile safeties in the game, has battled injuries to his knee, hand and quad this season. He remains an integral part of Steve Spagnuolo's defensive attack, as he tends to move Mathieu around at different pre- and post-snap alignments. His routine playmaking prowess helps make the Chiefs' defense go and without him, his peers will have their work cut out for them.

This story is being updated.

IN-GAME UPDATES: Midway through the second quarter of Sunday's game, the Chiefs announced that Mathieu will miss the rest of the game and is in the NFL's concussion protocol. At the same time, defensive tackle Jarran Reed also exited the game and went to the blue medical tent for further evaluation. He returned to the game shortly thereafter and even recorded a sack later on.

With a handful of minutes left in the game, cornerback Charvarius Ward was bulldozed by Bills quarterback Josh Allen on a third-down rushing attempt and then entered the blue tent, being replaced by Deandre Baker. He re-entered the game a few plays later.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Chiefs’ Significant Injury News

The Kansas City Chiefs’ latest injury news has fans excited about Sunday’s AFC Championship. This Sunday, the Chiefs will host the Bengals for the right to go to the Super Bowl. To advance, the Kansas City defense – specifically the secondary – has to play lights out. Tyrann Mathieu will play a key role in such a quest.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jarran Reed
Person
Daniel Sorensen
Person
Tracy Wolfson
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Tuesday’s JuJu Smith-Schuster News

Could the rich be getting even richer? On Tuesday, news surfaced that Steelers receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster has shown an interest in signing with the Chiefs this offseason. Per Aaron Wildson of Pro Football Network, “It’s no secret in NFL circles with multiple league sources saying Smith-Schuster hopes to join the Chiefs as a free agent and has expressed that desire.”
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chiefs#American Football#The Kansas City Chiefs#The Buffalo Bills
Deadline

Kansas City Chiefs’ Win Over Buffalo Bills On CBS Tops Viewership On NFL Playoffs Weekend; Double Digits Over 2021

There’s just over two weeks to go to Super Bowl LVI, but the NFL’s Big Game is going to have to be something very special to top the drama of the game between the Los Angeles Rams and hosts Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay. Almost blowing a sure thing, the Rams held on to make their way to the NFC Championship Game. Having said that, whoever ends up playing in front of the crowd and NBC’s cameras at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California on February 13 will undoubtedly best the viewership for the Rams’ 30-27 victory over the Bucs —...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Cincy Jungle

Tyrann Mathieu and Rashad Fenton likely to play vs. Bengals, per report

According to Kansas City sports radio host Bob Fescoe, the Kansas City Chiefs believe Tyrann Mathieu and Rashod Fenton will play Sunday vs. the Cincinnati Bengals. For what it’s worth, Mathieu tweeted this out shortly after Fescoe’s report. So for now, it appears the Chiefs defense will be...
NFL
Arrowhead Pride

All signs point to Tyrann Mathieu playing vs. Bengals

Every sign points to Kansas City Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu taking the field for the AFC championship game on Sunday, beginning with his official practice status on Thursday. Mathieu entered the concussion protocol after seven snaps against the Buffalo Bills and did not play the rest of the game. After...
NFL
247Sports

Kansas City Chiefs' Tyrann Mathieu crushes NCAA transfer portal

The NCAA transfer portal has completely changed college sports, creating a free agency-type of effect year-round. That movement has kicked up a notch in recent weeks since teams' respective 2021 seasons came to an end, and a number of top young quarterbacks in particular have left for new programs. LSU currently ranks No. 1 nationally in 247Sports' Transfer Team Rankings for the 2022 class, but Tigers alum and Kansas City Chiefs star Tyrann Mathieu says he is not a fan of how the transfer portal has altered the game and that he benefited from backing up star defensive backs like Patrick Peterson and Morris Claiborne.
KANSAS CITY, MO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

How impactful is Chiefs S Tyrann Mathieu? Steve Spagnuolo and L'Jarius Sneed weighed in.

The Kansas City Chiefs were without starting S Tyrann Mathieu for all but seven snaps of their thrilling divisional-round win over the Buffalo Bills. Mathieu has long been heralded as the defensive leader in Kansas City. Since joining the Chiefs in 2019, Mathieu has started in 55-of-56 possible games including the playoffs. Without him on the field for the divisional round, Josh Allen and the Bills feasted on the Kansas City secondary to the tune of 329 yards and four touchdowns.
NFL
ArrowheadReport

ArrowheadReport

Kansas City, MO
190
Followers
564
Post
22K+
Views
ABOUT

ArrowheadReport is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of the Kansas City Chiefs

Comments / 0

Community Policy