ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rolling Meadows, IL

FBI searches headquarters of embattled COVID testing lab

The Hill
The Hill
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qXaQB_0dtjmX7r00

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) on Saturday searched the Illinois headquarters of a national COVID-19 testing company that is under federal and state investigation.

"The FBI was conducting court-authorized law enforcement activity in Rolling Meadows yesterday," Siobhan Johnson, a spokesperson for the FBI's Chicago office, said to USA Today on Sunday.

The test company, known as the Center for COVID Control, has received over $124 million from the federal government as reimbursement for COVID-19 testing. The company once operated over 300 locations in 26 states and gathered over 80,000 COVID-19 tests daily.

But Akbar Syed, 35, and his wife, Aleya Siyaj, 29, who run the Center for COVID Control, have drawn attention by posting photos and videos on social media showcasing their wealth, including images of two Lamborghinis, a 2018 Ford GT, a Ferrari Enzo and a new $1.36 million mansion, per USA Today.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services has reported multiple "deficiencies" at the labs, which are also being investigated by the Illinois Attorney General's Office and the Oregon Department of Justice.

Annie Thompson, an Illinois Attorney General's Office spokesperson, told USA Today that the attorney general "is absolutely committed to protecting residents from those who attempt to profit off of the deadly COVID-19 pandemic," adding the office is working with the FBI and other agencies.

Last week, the Minnesota Attorney General's Office sued the company and its primary laboratory, Doctors Clinical Lab, citing concerns with fraudulent and deceptive practices.

The Hill has reached out to the FBI's Chicago office and to the Center for COVID Control for comment.

Comments / 82

E-Man
3d ago

The democratic FBI work for the democrat politicians. Fact. They are not going to find out anything if it’s against the Democratic Party. It’s already been proven.

Reply
68
Ronald Menard
3d ago

No surprise the way that Joe Biden and his Administration been throwing money around of course they are going to be a lot of fraud!!

Reply(13)
53
Glenn Coleman
3d ago

trouble is the system is set up so certain ppl do make profits unfortunate they are not the chosen ones this shows that pay out system is broken also if they was not to make a profit why did gov pay so much

Reply
30
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Biden says Russian invasion in Feb. ‘distinct possibility’

MOSCOW (AP) — The White House says President Joe Biden warned Ukraine’s president Thursday that there is a “distinct possibility” Russia could take military action against Ukraine in February. The Kremlin likewise sounded a grim note, saying it saw “little ground for optimism” in resolving the crisis after the U.S. this week again rejected Russia’s main demands.
POTUS
FOXBusiness

Neil Young’s feud with Spotify ‘will not hurt’ streamer, ‘negative impact’ will fall on singer: brand expert

Neil Young and his catalog of music have returned to SiriusXM after the folk-rock legend cut ties with Spotify earlier this week. On Thursday, SiriusXM announced that "Neil Young Radio" will return to the satellite station and will play all of his music "from his solo albums to his work with Crosby Stills, Nash & Young to ‘Buffalo Springfield’ and ‘Crazy House,’ his latest album."
MUSIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rolling Meadows, IL
City
Chicago, IL
Rolling Meadows, IL
Crime & Safety
Chicago, IL
Crime & Safety
State
Illinois State
Rolling Meadows, IL
Coronavirus
Local
Illinois Coronavirus
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
City
Justice, IL
Chicago, IL
Coronavirus
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Annie Thompson
The Hill

The Hill

459K+
Followers
55K+
Post
344M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy