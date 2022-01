Illini Inquirer's Jeremy Werner chats with former Illini basketball player Mike LaTulip about short-handed Illinois basketball's 56-55 win over No. 10 Michigan State. The guys discuss the importance of Trent Frazier, the backup big men stepping up in relief of Kofi Cockburn and Luke Goode's big game. LaTulip also breaks down why the defense was so good during the first half and why the offense failed to score during the final six minutes. The guys then look ahead to Saturday's game at Northwestern and discuss the top of the Big Ten.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 7 HOURS AGO