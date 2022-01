It's time for NFC Championship Sunday, and the Los Angeles Rams have a chance to do something very special. For not only do they have a chance to stamp their ticket to the Big Game on Sunday, Feb. 13, but they also have an opportunity to do so while enjoying their final two games of the season having been played at SoFi Stadium -- the site of both the NFC Championship Game against the San Francisco 49ers and Super Bowl LVI. They would be only the second team in NFL history to host the Super Bowl, and would then hope to become the second team in history to win it on their own field, having seen Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers achieve both feats one year ago.

NFL ・ 10 HOURS AGO