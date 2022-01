With the Class of 2022 almost in the rear view, we’re taking a look at some of the top prospects in the states of Alabama, Mississippi, and Tennessee in the Class of 2023 over the next few weeks. Ranked the No. 163 prospect in the country and No. 21 prospect among his position group is Mississippi native Ty Jones. The two-way prospect from Bay Springs High School rushed for over 1220 yards as a junior, in addition to adding another 18 TD’s on the ground last season. Jones ranks as the No. 2 ranked player in the state of Mississippi in the Class of 2023.

SPORTS ・ 8 HOURS AGO