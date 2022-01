BY THIS POINT in the season, Russell Westbrook has his routes to and from Crypto.com Arena choreographed perfectly. He leaves home at the same time every day, takes the same route, warms up at the same time, in the same way, ending with the same corner 3. Leaving the arena and heading back to his wife and three children at their house in Brentwood, California, follows a similar structure -- which Westbrook has long since decided is essential to his life.

