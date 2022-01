Tommy Fury is getting “itchy knuckles” ahead of a possible rescheduled fight with Jake Paul.The former Love Island star pulled out of his fight with Paul last year due to a broken rib and illness, leaving Paul to move on and fight Tyron Woodley, winning by a spectacular knockout.But Fury is keen to get “straight back in the ring” after recovering, with the prospect of a comeback fight in the near future.“So as soon as I can get the all clear for the rib and can go back sparring again and all that other stuff I’ll be straight back...

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO