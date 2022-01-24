Activist Investor Blackwells Calls on Peloton to Fire CEO, Explore Sale

Let's talk about three data points since that nerve-wracking Fed meeting yesterday that help explain why the central bank is doing what it's doing. (1) GDP. It just surged nearly 7% last quarter, versus the 5.5% estimate. For the year, the economy grew at 5.7%. And that's in "real," ex-inflation terms. Add in the price gains, which were 4% for the year the way Commerce calculates it, and it means nominal GDP surged nearly 10% last year. That's way higher than the 4% pace it was meagerly advancing last decade, when the Fed had to keep reversing course on its tightening plans. And keep in mind, as of this moment, the Fed is still doing quantitative easing! For an economy booming 10%, and a prime-age employment-to-population ratio that has recovered in just two years to 79% as of December--something it took seven years to reach last decade, despite a higher starting point, as MKM's Michael Darda keeps pointing out. "In short, the Fed is behind the curve," he writes.

MARKETS ・ 12 HOURS AGO