Chrissy Lampkin trended after Jim Jones made controversial comments about Mama Jones. Jim Jones and his mother Mama Jones were a hot topic on social media recently. The “Love And Hip Hop New York” stars trended on Twitter because of comments Jim made during a recent interview. He appeared on Angela Yee’s “Lip Service” podcast. They discussed a range of topics. But when Jim talked about learning about s*x from his mother, he also said Mama Jones taught him how to tongue kiss. This caught Angela off guard. But Jim began to explain it. And many on social media took his comments to mean that his mother actually taught him by tongue kissing him herself.

CELEBRITIES ・ 16 DAYS AGO