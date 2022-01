Kansas City Chiefs HC Andy Reid provided his typical post-practice injury update to start the practice week. The only player to sit out of practice on Wednesday was S Tyrann Mathieu, who is still in the NFL’s concussion protocol. Mathieu was knocked out of the divisional-round game against the Buffalo Bills early on in the first quarter. Despite his absence from practice on Wednesday, Reid still seems quite optimistic about Mathieu’s status for the AFC championship game.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO