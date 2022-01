A new report claims that while businesses are increasingly turning to Bitcoin for payments, $ETH, $DOGE, and fiat-backed stablecoins are gaining in popularity. According to a report by Fortune, crypto payment processor BitPay is claiming that Bitcoin’s use by merchants dropped to 65% of all processed payments, down from 92% in 2020. Ethereum purchases accounted for 15% of the total, while stablecoins made up 13%. The report highlighted that newcomers to BitPay in 2021, including Dogecoin, Shiba Inu and Litecoin, were responsible for 3% of all payments.

MARKETS ・ 3 DAYS AGO