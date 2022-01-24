ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holyoke, MA

Families enjoy a fun ride at Holyoke Merry Go Round

By Sy Becker
 4 days ago

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – For generations the Holyoke Merry Go Round has been the source of family escape and pleasure.

First located at the former Mountain Park, and now for more than a decade at Holyoke’s Heritage State Park, where merry go round visitors are just steps away from the Holyoke Children’s Museum and the Volleyball Hall of Fame.

The carousel provided fun for many families this weekend with many making the trip from across western Massachusetts and Connecticut.

“I grew up in Holyoke, so we’re just thrilled to be here,” Alexa Bartoli of Holyoke expressed. “It’s a great activity, especially now there aren’t a lot of people, you can keep your distance. It feels like a really fun activity to take a kid to.”

The Holyoke carousel has 48 well-crafted horses and has been a staple in the city of Holyoke for years.

