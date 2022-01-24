ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Mining, tech stocks drag Australia shares to 8-month low

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago

Jan 24 (Reuters) - Australian shares fell on Monday in a sector-wide sell-off, dented by miners and technology stocks, as investors kept a cautious stance following a lower finish in Nasdaq amid fears of inflation and policy tightening by the U.S. Federal Reserve.

The S&P/ASX 200 index was down 0.7% at 7,123.2 points, as of 2331 GMT. The benchmark hit its lowest level since last May.

All main indexes on Wall Street ended sharply lower over the weekend as Netflix shares plunged after a weak earnings report that also weighed on rivals.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2.7%, while the S&P 500 E-minis futures were up 0.4%.

Investors are keenly focused Fed meeting this week for more clarity on the U.S. central bank’s plans to tighten monetary policy in the coming months.

Back home, Australian tech stocks shed 2.5% to hit their lowest in more than eight months. EML Payments Ltd slid 3.4% to its lowest level since Nov. 24.

The heavyweight metals and mining index, which led losses on the benchmark, dropped more than 2.6%.

South32 Ltd was down 8.1% in its worst intraday session since March 2020 after the diversified miner warned of potential coronavirus-related impact from workforce restrictions at its flagship Illawarra project in the second half.

Regis Resources Ltd was the biggest loser on the benchmark as shares fell 15.7% to their biggest one-day percentage loss since March 2015 after the company slashed its full-year outlook.

Gold miners followed suit, losing 2.5% to post their worst session since Jan. 6, dragged by Northern Star Resources Ltd, down 3.1%.

Energy stocks fell 1.4% on the back of weak oil prices, with power producer Origin Energy Ltd losing 2.8%

Financials also slid 1.4%, hitting their lowest since Dec. 2, weighed down by a 1.6% slump in major lender Australia and New Zealand Banking Group.

New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 1.5% to 12,157.3 points.

Cancer diagnostics firm Pacific Edge Ltd was the worst performer on the bourse, down 7.4%, hitting its lowest mark in eight months.

Related
NBC Connecticut

SoftBank Shares Tumble 9% as Tech Stocks Sell-Off Continues

The conglomerate saw its share price drop as much as 9.8% to 4,652 Japanese yen ($40.39) on the Tokyo Stock Exchange — its largest fall fallen since March 2020. The collapse coincided with a disappointing day of trading for SoftBank's biggest investment, Alibaba. The fall also comes amid reports...
STOCKS
Reuters

Gold flat; set for biggest weekly dip in 10 after hawkish Fed

Jan 28 (Reuters) - Gold was flat on Friday and set for its sharpest weekly decline since November, as markets digested the U.S. Federal Reserve's policy tightening plans that propelled the dollar index to a multi-month peak. FUNDAMENTALS. * Spot gold was unchanged at $1,796.41 per ounce by 0109 GMT....
MARKETS
#Energy Stocks#Technology Stocks#Mining Equipment#Australian#The U S Federal Reserve#S P#Fed#Eml Payments Ltd#South32 Ltd#Regis Resources Ltd#Origin Energy Ltd#Pacific Edge Ltd
Reuters

Asian stocks, U.S. futures regain footing after Fed rate shock

(Reuters) - Asian stocks recovered some of their steep losses from the previous session on Friday after U.S. markets limited further declines from hawkish U.S. Fed comments, supported by a firm economy and strong earnings at Apple Inc. U.S. stock futures rose in Asia with Nasdaq 100 e-minis up 1.2%...
MARKETS
Reuters

S.Korea stocks set for worst week since onset of pandemic

SEOUL, Jan 28 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:. ** South Korean shares rose on Friday, but were poised for the sharpest weekly drop in nearly two years as investors were rattled by the U.S. Federal Reserve's pivot to policy tightening and rate hikes and a resurgence of local COVID-19 cases.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

Bullion-shy investors spoil gold's consumer demand comeback, WGC says

By Peter Hobson LONDON (Reuters) - Global demand for gold rose 10% last year but remained well below its level before the COVID-19 pandemic amid slack investor demand, the World Gold Council (WGC) said in a report on Friday. A surge in jewellery purchases at the end of 2021 pushed demand in the fourth quarter to the highest level since April-June 2019, the WGC said.
MARKETS
NewsBreak
Tech Stocks
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
NewsBreak
Economy
New Zealand
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Netflix
Australia
NewsBreak
U.S. Stocks
Reuters

India's gold demand to keep rising after big jump in 2021 - WGC

MUMBAI, Jan 28 (Reuters) - India’s gold consumption is expected to rise further in 2022 after jumping 79% last year as pent-up demand and an improvement in consumer confidence are seen boosting retail jewellery sales, the World Gold Council (WGC) said on Friday. Gold consumption in 2022 will likely...
WORLD
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Asian stocks advance after Wall Street sinks for third day

BEIJING — (AP) — Asian stock markets rose Friday as traders looked ahead to data on U.S. employment costs that might influence Federal Reserve decisions on planned interest rate hikes. Shanghai, Tokyo and Seoul gained. Hong Kong declined. Wall Street fell for a third day Thursday after the...
STOCKS
FOX40

Stocks fall, yields rise after Fed signals rate hike ‘soon’

An early market rally on Wall Street gave way to a broad slide for stocks and a surge in bond yields Wednesday after the Federal Reserve signaled it plans to begin raising interest rates “soon” to fight a spike in inflation that the central bank says is probably getting worse.
STOCKS
Reuters

Dollar set for sparkling week as hike expectations surge

SINGAPORE, Jan 28 (Reuters) - The dollar was headed for its best week in seven months on Friday after breaking through key levels against the euro as traders priced in a year of aggressive U.S. interest rate hikes. Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell unleashed bets on five or more hikes...
MARKETS
Reuters

High inflation to stick this year, denting global growth

BENGALURU, Jan 28 (Reuters) - Persistently high inflation will haunt the world economy this year, according to a Reuters poll of economists who trimmed their global growth outlook on worries of slowing demand and the risk interest rates would rise faster than assumed so far. This represents a sea change...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Reuters

