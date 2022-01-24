What's Wordle? Turnpike Troubadour, Wonder Woman among millions playing word-game-gone-viral
By Jimmie Tramel
Tulsa World
4 days ago
The Turnpike Troubadours have a way with words, the evidence being a fan base that cherishes the band’s songs. Tahlequah-based RC Edwards of the Turnpike Troubadours (and RC and the Ambers) is among folks swept up in the Wordle craze. Like many others, he plays the game and posts daily results...
(WGHP) — Chances are if your social media feed is filled with something more than political rants, sports doxing or celebrity gossip, an intellectual or two may have dropped on you an odd little grid of squares, some of them filled with yellow or green or gray. The word “Wordle” – I know, not really […]
How was your Wordle today? Mine was rough, to say the least. Wordle — a once-a-day guessing game that asks users to identify a five-letter word in six tries — has taken the internet by storm since creator Josh Wardle's personal gift to his partner went public late last year. Now, people are finding their Twitter timelines filled with black, gold and green emojis as users share their winning (or losing) scores.
Wordle is the latest puzzle game to go viral, and it has people addicted. The simple word game took off late last year and has been growing by leaps and bounds ever since. Wordle found itself back in the spotlight recently after other devs attempted to cash in on the viral puzzle game. One dev went so far as to even copy the name, and tried to get people to pay for a subscription on Apple's App Store. Apple reacted quickly, however, and took the game down following severe backlash on social media.
Josh Wardle is the inventor of a free online word game you just might be familiar with. (If you change one letter in his last name, you’ll get the name of the game.) Back in October, the Brooklyn-based software engineer released Wordle to the world with a simple, elegant interface for guessing a five-letter word every day. And in December, the game went viral when he added a way to share results in the form of little colored blocks, which you may have seen all over your social media feeds. It’s the Little Word Game That Could, with millions of people now playing it around the world. On this week’s episode of Spectacular Vernacular, the Slate podcast that explores and plays with language, hosts Nicole Holliday and Ben Zimmer asked Wardle why he thinks the game suddenly took off, what changes he might have in store, and whether he’s seen the backlash from his fellow Brits. This interview has been condensed and edited for clarity.
PHILADELPHIA -- "Guys, I am obsessed with Wordle." "Can't stop. Won't stop." These are just some of the things being said by players of the game Wordle. The mission is to guess a five-letter word in six tries or less. After each guess, the tiles change colors. Green means it's...
ICYMI, there’s a new word game called Wordle that’s thrown Twitter into a frenzy. The online game, which gives you six chances to guess the word of the day, can only be played once a day, but fans are craving more ways to play. If playing the daily brain teaser has left you wondering is there a Wordle app, here’s how to get the word game with daily puzzles.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — If you’re wondering why people are posting green and yellow tiles on social media, it’s because of a new viral internet puzzle game. The word puzzle game is called Wordle. It’s a simple game — all you have to do is guess a five-letter word in only six tries.
On my very first attempt at playing Wordle, I correctly guessed the right word on my third try. The word "impressive" popped up on my computer screen. According to data, Wordle is a new craze among millennials. But, what is this game, why is it popular and how do I not know about this trend as a millennial, myself? Let’s find out.
Move over Sudoku, because there's a new hit puzzle game sweeping the country. Wordle is an online game that gives players six attempts to correctly guess guess a five-letter word. Although simple in premise, the game can be surprisingly difficult. To help them along the way, players even receive hints — the game's tiles will change colors depending on if a letter is in the word but currently in the wrong place (yellow), if a letter is in the right place (green), or if a letter is not in the word at all (gray).
SALT LAKE CITY — If you’re looking for information about the word game, Wordle, you’re in the right place. And just about any place would be the right place because everybody. is. talking. about. it. One reason for all the chatter, and probably the main reason that...
So far, 2022 is the year of Wordle, the word puzzle sensation where you get six guesses to figure out a new five-letter word each day. The original Wordle game is free and easy to use on any mobile or desktop browser, but there’s a limit of just one puzzle per day.
Listen, when people ask what your hobbies are, you're supposed to retort with something that makes you look cool and interesting, like rock climbing or rollerblading — not "I play word games for fun." Though it made me look like a bit of a loser, as a kid there...
MOUNTLAKE TERRACE — This five-letter word game might make you want to say a few four-letter words. Solving the daily brain teaser Wordle in six tries is the latest internet C-R-A-Z-E. What’s up with that?. Wordle was created by a British guy named Wardle to wobble your mind.
Chances are you have seen colorful boxes popping up all over your social media feeds in people’s tweets and Facebook posts. They’re the answer boxes from a new internet sensation called “Wordle.”. The rules are straightforward. Users try to guess the five-letter word of the day. They...
“I just love words,” said Briggs, of North Huntingdon. “I have always been an avid reader because my parents constantly read to me when I was a child. When I get up every morning, I make coffee and read several newspapers, then I do a crossword puzzle, and recently I’ve been doing Wordle.”
Have you played it yet? It's only been three months since the game first went public but it's estimated that "as many as 14% of American adults" have made the word game a part of their daily routine. First: what is it? Wordle is an online game that differs from...
Twitter has suspended a bot account that waged a brief and unwelcome war on Wordle aficionados. The @wordlinator bot account was designed to fire off a dismissive reply to anyone posting their now-familiar green, white and yellow score on the daily game. The bot also revealed the next day's answer.
Wordle is a simple online word game that suddenly, everyone seems to be playing. Posts about it are everywhere on social media: little yellow and green boxes, along with some numbers. What does it all mean? That’s how many tries it took that person to solve the puzzle. “It’s...
