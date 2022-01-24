ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gunfire near home of Burkina Faso's leader after army mutiny

By SAM MEDNICK - Associated Press
 4 days ago

OUAGADOUGOU, Burkina Faso (AP) — Gunfire rang out late Sunday near the home of Burkina Faso's embattled President Roch...

AFP

Burkina junta faces worldwide criticism but wins popular support

Supporters of Burkina Faso's new junta rallied on Tuesday as the UN, France and the poor Sahel country's neighbours condemned its latest coup. It is the latest bout of political turmoil to strike Burkina Faso, which has had little stability since gaining independence from France in 1960.
POLITICS
AFP

Burkina Faso: from popular uprising to military coup

As Burkina Faso's junta consolidates its position after seizing power in a coup, we look at the recent history of the troubled West African country. - 2014: Fall of Compaore - Blaise Compaore takes power in a 1987 coup and cements his position four years later with the first of four election victories.
POLITICS
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Heavy gunfire reported at Burkina Faso military base

OUAGADOUGOU, Burkina Faso — (AP) — Heavy gunfire rang out at a military base in Burkina Faso's capital early Sunday, prompting fears that a coup attempt was underway after weeks of growing frustration with the government's handling of the Islamic insurgency wracking the country. The government put out...
MILITARY
AFP

Shots near Burkina president's home as soldiers mutiny over anti-jihadist strategy

Shots were heard late Sunday near the home of Burkina Faso's president after soldiers staged mutinies at several barracks to demand the sacking of the country's military top brass and more resources for the battle against Islamist insurgents. Residents also reported they saw a helicopter above the private residence of President Roch Marc Kabore in the capital Ouagadougou. It followed gunfire earlier Sunday at several army bases, prompting fears of yet another coup in a volatile West African country prone to military takeovers. Meanwhile, demonstrators protesting over the government's handling of the jihadist threat set fire to the headquarters of the ruling party.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Burkina Faso#Mutiny#Military Coup#Military Base#Christian#Ouagadougou#Ap
The Independent

Burkina Faso wakes to find new junta rulers, closed borders

People in Burkina Faso awoke to a new military-led junta Tuesday, after mutinous soldiers ousted democratically elected President Roch Marc Christian Kabore and seized control of the country. Days of gunfire and uncertainty in the capital, Ouagadougou ended Monday evening when more than a dozen soldiers on state media declared that the country is being run by their new organization, the Patriotic Movement for Safeguarding and Restoration.“Today’s events mark a new era for Burkina Faso. They are an opportunity for all the people of Burkina Faso to heal their wounds, to rebuild their cohesion and to celebrate what...
POLITICS
Reuters

Burkina Faso army deposes president in West Africa's latest coup

OUAGADOUGOU, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Burkina Faso's army said on Monday it had ousted President Roch Kabore, suspended the constitution, dissolved the government and the national assembly and closed the country's borders. The announcement cited the deterioration of the security situation and what it described as Kabore's inability to unite...
POLITICS
US News and World Report

As Soldiers Mutiny in Burkina Faso, Government Dismisses Talk of Coup

OUAGADOUGOU (Reuters) - Sustained gunfire rang out from military camps in Burkina Faso on Sunday as mutinying soldiers demanded more support for their fight against Islamist militants and protesters ransacked the headquarters of President Roch Kabore's political party. The government called for calm, denying speculation on social media that the...
POLITICS
The Independent

Iraqi PM inspects Syria border as IS attacks stoke fears

Iraq’s prime minister made a rare visit to the country’s border with Syria on Wednesday, to support troops and state that Iraqi forces were capable of resisting the Islamic State group. The visit came after militants staged a number of deadly attacks that stoked fears IS may be staging a comeback. Mustafa al-Kadhimi was in Ninevah province to inspect security measures and boost morale. Concerns of further IS attacks have been growing since over 100 militants just over the border stormed the largest detention facility in Syria's northeast, seeking to liberate suspected IS members. The attack was the biggest...
MIDDLE EAST
