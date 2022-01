Daniel W. Drezner is a professor of international politics at the Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy at Tufts University and a regular contributor to PostEverything. Last month, as the omicron wave started to hit New England, my employer decided to switch the last few days of exams from in person to virtual. The spring semester started this week, but classes were also held virtually rather than in person. As the Boston area moves past the peak of the omicron variant, however — I love that dirty water — classes will be in person next week, with masking protocols and booster mandates in effect. Which is good. As someone who taught remotely during the 2020-2021 academic year and in person last semester, I strongly prefer the latter.

