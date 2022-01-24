ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bruce Arians Says He'll Return to Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2022

By Zach Goodall
 4 days ago
Bruce Arians isn't done just yet.

Following a disappointing, 30-27 loss to the Los Angeles Rams in the Divisional Round of the 2021-22 playoffs, the 69-year-old Tampa Bay Buccaneers' head coach made the plans for his future clear: He intends to coach the Bucs in 2022.

Asked that exact question in his post-defeat press conference, Arians simply said, "Oh yeah," according to Sara Walsh of NFL Network.

Therefore, the Buccaneers will welcome Arians back for a fourth season in charge, looking to build upon his 36-17 record (including the playoffs) with the team and aiming for a second Super Bowl title in a three-year span. At least, it appears that way, as it is nearly impossible to imagine Tampa Bay dismissing a head coach who helped lead the organization to a championship a year ago as well as the second round of the playoffs this season.

However, now the question is who will join Arians in returning for another season.

The status of 44-year-old quarterback Tom Brady is currently up in the air, as it was reported by ESPN on Sunday morning that Brady has been noncommittal regarding the plans for his future in the NFL.

Asked if he knew which direction Brady was leaning on Sunday, Arians responded: “That’s up to Tom, just like all veteran players.”

Offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich and defensive coordinator Todd Bowles, meanwhile, have earned head coaching interviews since the conclusion of the 2021 regular season. One, if not both, of Arians' loyal assistants could find themselves in charge of another franchise and no longer in Tampa Bay in the coming weeks.

According to Spotrac, 26 Buccaneers are also set to become free agents this offseason.

There is quite a bit of uncertainty hovering around Raymond James Stadium as it pertains to the future of the team following Sunday's loss to the Rams. But one thing has been made clear: The Bucs' head coach isn't planning on going anywhere.

Stay tuned to AllBucs for further coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and other NFL news and analysis.

In-depth coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers

