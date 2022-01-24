ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxnard, CA

Fake pop-up COVID-19 testing sites in Oxnard

By Janete Weinstein
 4 days ago

OXNARD, Calif. (KEYT) — The city of Oxnard has been alerting its residents for possible fake pop-up COVID-19 testing sites around some neighborhoods.

Authorities urge the population to look for legitimate testing sites, which are run by the State, Ventura County Public Health, pharmacies, or licensed companies.

Reports state that the alleged fake sites ask for cash and social security numbers.

On the Facebook page of Citizens for a Better Oxnard , a post alerting for a possible illegal site, had residents reporting their experience about a pop-up at the Trinity Community Church.

Officials want to get the word out to make sure residents know that COVID-19 testing is free, and guide them to official websites that offer a list of valid testing sites.

The legitimate testing sites help declutter emergency rooms since hospital testing for COVID-19 is reserved for patients with serious symptoms, those who are to be admitted or others as determined by emergency department staff.

Another option is to visit a community testing site or your primary care physician to determine your COVID-19 status.

For more information on sanctioned locations click here.

