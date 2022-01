Style Points is a weekly column about how fashion intersects with the wider world. For his fall 1989 "Buick" collection, Manfred Thierry Mugler turned women into race cars. Clad in souped-up supermodel silhouettes that resembled high-design 1950's automobiles, his models strutted around in their hubcap bra cups and fender peplums. They shared the hard-edged mien of the women in Tamara de Lempicka's paintings, all chrome finishes and knowing sneers. The era's cars had been modeled on female curves in an attempt to humanize the machines; now, Mugler was reverse engineering the equation. That show might have been the ultimate expression of his vision—the female body celebrated and transformed into something both slickly commercial and dreamily conceptual.

