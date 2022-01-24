ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Brainless But Not Mindless

By Reviewed by Jessica Schrader
psychologytoday.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe size of a human brain is unrelated to its information content, intelligence, or capacities. Cells in the body (somatic cells, immune cells, etc.) form a network that acts like a backup disk for the brain. Ask most people what is the seat in their body for thinking, feeling,...

www.psychologytoday.com

Comments / 16

YouShallNotPass!
3d ago

Many times the big head is hesitant and unsure. Thats when the little head takes over saying, “Would you look at THAT! LOOK AT IT!! LOOK AT IT!! Now DO SOMETHING ABOUT IT! …. Yes its OK! … DO IT! DO IT! And the big head says, “Well … maybe you’re right … but “ (little head),”DO IT!! DO IT!! … You know she wants you to …” so yeah, … my research is congruent with the findings in this article.

Reply
3
Dina
2d ago

Can science explain how I know things I NEVER learned? This is a bit of a trick question. Please only respond if your answer is in-line with “Spiritual Awakening / Downloads”.

Reply
2
Related
Wyoming News

Scientists Discover How the 'Mono' Virus Might Trigger MS

WEDNESDAY, Jan. 26, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- A one-two punch from science has clearly tagged the mononucleosis virus, Epstein-Barr, as a major cause of multiple sclerosis. The Epstein-Barr virus (EBV) appears to trigger multiple sclerosis (MS) by tricking the immune systems of some into attacking their body's own nerve cells, a new study indicates. "We demonstrated that a specific protein in EBV mimics a protein in people's brains, and that...
SCIENCE
psychologytoday.com

The Brain as a Prediction Machine: The Key to the Self?

Consciousness and the sense of self are inextricably interwoven with being a living organism. Sense of self arises partly from a feedback loop of the brain’s modeling, predicting, and controlling of the body’s internal state and actions. Feeling states and emotions are central to the sense of self,...
SCIENCE
psychologytoday.com

Tune Your Nervous System and Lower Anxiety

When stresses (input) overwhelm your coping capacity (nervous system), your body will go into flight or fight physiology (output). You have choices regarding what you input into your nervous system. If your attention is on disturbing topics, you'll remain agitated, which fires up your whole body. When you focus on...
MENTAL HEALTH
psychologytoday.com

Empathy Can Drain You, but Compassion May Sustain You

Empathy involves recognizing another person’s feelings, “feeling” them yourself, and communicating your understanding to that person. Compassion takes us a step further—it adds motivation to take action to our empathic response. Compassion satisfaction can motivate us to keep going by nourishing our sense of meaning and...
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brain Research#Birds#Mathematics#Brain Size#Human Brain#Reuters Science News#French#H Pital De La Timone
psychologytoday.com

Why Does COVID Cause "Brain Fog"?

My mind is in a fog, but why? And what should I do about it?. Newly announced research into the "brain fog" some experience after a mild bout of COVID-19 ties those cognitive impairments to cerebrospinal fluid abnormalities resembling those seen in sufferers of other infectious illnesses, according to researchers from UC San Francisco and Weill Cornell Medicine, New York (Leigh, 2022). Overactive immune responses may inflame brain tissue as antibodies attack the body like an autoimmune disease (Anderer, 2022). These researchers also suggest that these effects should be reversible (Hamzelou, 2022).
MENTAL HEALTH
foodsafetynews.com

Study reveals parasites in berries; scientists say new protection system needed

Cyclospora, Toxoplasma, and Cryptosporidium have been detected in berries sold in Norway. Researchers said findings show the need for a system to ensure the parasitological safety of fresh berries. Blueberries, strawberries and raspberries were tested for Echinococcus multilocularis, Toxoplasma gondii, Cyclospora cayetanensis and Cryptosporidium. Raspberries were the most contaminated followed...
WILDLIFE
heritagedaily.com

Ancient toilet reveals Jerusalem elite suffered from infectious diseases and worms

Researchers studying an ancient toilet in Jerusalem from the 7th century BC have revealed how society elite suffered from infectious diseases and worms. The study, now published in the International Journal of Palaeopathology was conducted by the Israel Antiquities Authority and Tel Aviv University, who exposed the remains of 2,700-year-old intestinal worm eggs below the stone toilet in a cesspit.
SCIENCE
psychologytoday.com

How Handwriting Analysis Helps Diagnose Parkinson's Disease

Most neurological disorders are diagnosed by medical interview and physical examination, not by scans or tests. Parkinson's disease can be distinguished from most other tremor disorders using just a pen and pencil and in less than one minute. The treatment of disorders like essential tremor is different from that of...
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Science
Country
China
psychologytoday.com

Do Repetitive Behaviors Reduce Anxiety?

Rituals are found the world over—and there might be a psychological reason. Increasing cognitive load through ritualized behavior may decrease anxiety. Engaging in repetitive behaviors may similarly decrease anxiety. Human beings come in all shapes and sizes, as do the customs and social institutions we create around us. However,...
MENTAL HEALTH
MedicineNet.com

What Is Special About Blood Type O Positive?

Blood group O positive (O+) is the most common blood type among Americans. About 43 percent of Americans have an O blood type of which O positive accounts for about 38 percent of the population. It is also the most needed blood type because it is most commonly required during...
CANCER
Scientist

What Scientists Learned by Putting Octopuses in MRI Machines

Whether they’re predicting the outcomes of sports games or opening jars, the intelligence of octopuses and their cephalopod kin has fascinated avid sports fans and scientists alike (not that the two groups are mutually exclusive). However, insights into the animals’ brains have been limited, as structural data has come from low-tech methods such as dissection.
SCIENCE
Medical Daily

COVID-19 Survivors Found To Have Elevated Levels Of Self-Attacking Antibodies

There is mounting evidence that people who contracted COVID-19 and recovered developed antibodies that could attack their organs and tissues in the long run. Researchers at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center recently reported that a SARS-CoV-2 infection could trigger an immune response involving self-attacking antibodies that could last months after the initial infection and recovery.
SCIENCE
The Independent

Multiple sclerosis could be caused by the common ‘kissing disease’ virus, scientists say

The debilitating disease multiple sclerosis could be caused by the common virus behind "kissing disease", scientists claim.A new study from Harvard University suggests the chronic disease could be from an infection of Epstein-Barr, a herpes virus that causes infectious mononucleosis.Mono or glandular fever, as it’s otherwise known, is colloquially known as "the kissing disease" for being highly contagious through saliva.While causing fatigue, fever, rash, and swollen glands, researchers propose that the Epstein-Barr virus could also establish a latent, lifelong infection that may be a leading cause of multiple sclerosis.Affecting 2.8 million people, there is no known cure for the...
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

Constant tinnitus is linked to altered brain activity

There has to date been no reliable objective method of diagnosing tinnitus. Researchers from Karolinska Institutet now show that brainstem audiometry can be used to measure changes in the brain in people with constant tinnitus. The study has been published in the Journal of Clinical Investigation. Tinnitus is currently not...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Wyoming News

Keeping Weight Stable Could Help Save Your Brain

TUESDAY, Jan. 25, 2022 (HealthDay News) – Older adults who maintain a steady weight as they age are less likely to experience rapid cognitive decline, regardless of how much they weigh to start, new research suggests. “There’s something about maintaining weight and BMI that seems to reflect some health resilience,” said study author Michal Schnaider Beeri, a professor of psychiatry at Icahn Mount Sinai in New York City. (BMI is an estimate of body fat based on height and weight.) ...
WEIGHT LOSS
MedicalXpress

Scientists discover link between gut microbiota and chronic inflammatory diseases like arthritis

An international research team has established a link between gut microbiota and chronic inflammatory diseases such as arthritis. The team led by Éric Boilard of Université Laval has discovered that a protein naturally present in the gut acts on the microbiota and causes the formation of molecules that exacerbate the symptoms of these diseases. The details of this finding are published today in the Journal of Clinical Investigation—Insight.
SCIENCE
Medical News Today

Magnesium may prime the immune system to fight cancer and infections

Magnesium deficiency has links to a wide range of diseases. Researchers have now shown in mice how magnesium improves the ability of the immune system to eliminate infected and cancerous cells. Their analysis of data from clinical studies also suggests that low serum levels of the substance are associated with...
CANCER

Comments / 0

Community Policy