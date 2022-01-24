ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Sean McVay reacts to Rams RB Cam Akers’ 2 costly fumbles vs. Buccaneers

By Karl Rasmussen
ClutchPoints
ClutchPoints
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Los Angeles Rams squeaked by with a Divisional Round victory on Sunday, narrowly outlasting the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a high-intensity affair. The Rams did all they could to lose the game, but eventually managed to pull away with a 30-27 win. Running back Cam Akers, who entered the postseason...

clutchpoints.com

Comments / 0

Related
FOX Sports

Marcellus Wiley: Sean McVay and the Rams have a Kyle Shanahan problem that's about to be fixed I SPEAK FOR YOURSELF

The Los Angeles Rams will host the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship Game on FOX in five days, but there's a problem for them. Sean McVay is 0-6 against the 49ers since 2019. The Los Angeles Times wrote quote: 'The Rams and Sean McVay have a Kyle Shanahan problem. Marcellus Wiley explains why L.A. has a Shanahan problem but how they will 'fix it.'
NFL
NBC Sports

Sean McVay urges Rams fans to not sell their tickets

The Rams have sold out SoFi Stadium for the NFC Championship. If the Rams fans who have bought the tickets choose to sell them (and turn a tidy profit), they can. Coach Sean McVay hopes they won’t. “I thought the Monday night atmosphere [against the Cardinals] was electric and...
NFL
FanSided

LA Rams beating the 49ers may depend entirely upon RB Cam Akers

The LA Rams won three of their first four games against the San Francisco 49ers after HC Sean McVay was hired. But the Rams have lost the last six games. So what happened? While we broke it out for you in a recent article, there is one factor from those wins that has been absent from the losses.
NFL
CowboyMaven

Sean McVay vs. Jerry Jones: Clashing Messages to Cowboys, Rams & Niners Fans

FRISCO - They are red, white and … green. NFL fans come adorned in all sorts of colors - 32 different variations. But while Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has been fairly inviting when it comes to visitors trying to “take over” AT&T Stadium, as he noted before Dallas’ recent playoff loss to San Francisco, coach Sean McVay and the Los Angeles Rams are taking a more proactive approach to dealing with Niners Nation in Sunday’s NFC Championship at SoFi Stadium.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Florida State#American Football#Rams Rb Cam Akers#Divisional Round#The Tampa Bay Buccaneers#La
San Francisco Chronicle

Brain teaser: Is 49ers’ Kyle Shanahan in the head of Rams’ Sean McVay?

The 49ers own a six-game winning streak against the Rams. Does that mean 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan owns a spot inside the head of Rams head coach Sean McVay, his friend and former colleague who worked under Shanahan, then an offensive coordinator, for four seasons in Washington?. “No,” McVay...
NFL
FanSided

Rams Betting Trend Under Sean McVay Means Huge Value vs 49ers

In Matthew Stafford’s first season with Los Angeles, he has the Rams on the precipice of hosting the Super Bowl as they take on the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship Game. WynnBET has the Rams as 3.5-point favorites and -180 on the moneyline (bet $18 to win...
NFL
RamDigest

Sean McVay Makes a Pitch to Rams Fans Not to Sell Their Tickets for NFC Championship vs. 49ers

When the Los Angeles Rams played host to the San Francisco 49ers in Week 18, SoFi Stadium was filled with fans wearing red and white. 49ers fans had taken over the Rams' home venue, making the conditions for quarterback Matthew Stafford and the offense have the feeling of a road game due to the noise level that they were tasked with. The crowd noise was so impactful, Stafford had to shift communication procedures to a silent count – a method generally used when playing on the road in a raucous environment.
NFL
The Spun

Kyle Shanahan Sends Clear Message About Sean McVay

Heading into Sunday’s NFC Championship Game, Kyle Shanahan and the 49ers have won six straight matchups against Sean McVay and the Rams. On Wednesday, McVay was asked if Shanahan was “in his head” at this point. He flat-out denied the possibility. Today, Shanahan downplayed any idea that...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
RamDigest

Why Cam Akers is the Rams' Key to Victory

When the Los Angeles Rams announced that running back Cam Akers would be returning from his Achilles injury, there was plenty of optimism that he could be a force for the team's postseason push. Through the first two rounds of the playoffs, Akers has shown he still has the adequate...
NFL
NBC Sports

Report: Adrian Wilson in, Trent Baalke out as Jaguars G.M.

Well, this is interesting. Long-time Cardinals reporter Mike Jurecki reports that Cardinals executive Adrian Wilson will become the next General Manager of the Jaguars. This necessarily means that current G.M. Trent Baalke won’t be. Jurecki adds that Byron Leftwich will become the head coach of the Jaguars. A league...
NFL
The Spun

Packers Have Reportedly Signed A New Quarterback

Just days after the end of the Green Bay Packers’ season, the team has added a quarterback to their QB room. According to NFL reporter Dov Kleiman, the Packers have signed former LSU product Danny Etling. “Packers signed a new QB,” Kleiman tweeted. “Former Patriots Danny Etling, per his...
NFL
CBS Pittsburgh

Report: Domestic Violence Charges Dropped Against Steelers QB Dwayne Haskins’ Wife

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Domestic violence charges were dropped against the wife of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins, according to a report from TMZ. Kalabrya Gondrezick-Haskins was accused of knocking out one of Dwayne’s teeth when she punched him after a disagreement at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas last July, according to an arrest report. Gondrezick-Haskins told police the couple married in March and they were in Las Vegas to celebrate renewing their vows. (Photo: Provided) The police report said a part of Dwayne’s tooth was found on the floor, though he took to social media to deny anything happened to his teeth after the news broke. Kalabrya was charged with domestic battery, but court records from Jan. 10 show her case was dismissed, TMZ reported Friday. The Steelers signed the quarterback last year after he was released by the Washington Football Team. With the seemingly imminent retirement of Ben Roethlisberger, the team has turned its attention to Haskins and Mason Rudolph, though coach Mike Tomlin said “all options are on the table” when it comes to finding the next starter.
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

Deion Sanders’ Son, Shedeur, Signs Historic Deal

NIL opportunities continue to be a driving force for recruits committing to play for Deion Sanders. And on Thursday morning, Coach Prime’s son Shedeur got to reap some of the benefits of playing under his dad’s Jackson State program. According to reports from Front Office Sports, the Tigers’...
COLLEGE SPORTS
ClutchPoints

ClutchPoints

Los Angeles, CA
125K+
Followers
77K+
Post
91M+
Views
ABOUT

ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.

 http://www.clutchpoints.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy