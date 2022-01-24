ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Okaloosa County, FL

Okaloosa man allegedly stalks, attempts to kidnap 15-year-old girl

By Summer Poole
WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45PVki_0dtjgODI00

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. ( WKRG ) — A 15-year-old girl reported a Shalimar man had followed her in his car as she was walking and tried to get her in his car, according to the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office.

The victim said she was walking near 8th Street around noon when she noticed Cesar Reyes Perez, 41, in an orange Mazda sitting at the intersection and motioning her over to his car.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YUTS6_0dtjgODI00
The car Perez was in.

The teen allegedly kept walking but shortly after saw the same man was driving behind her very slowly. Officers said he pulled his car up beside her and took off his seatbelt. The teen then approached someone and asked for help.

Destin Fire responds to structure fires on Summit and Court Drives

The witness said he saw the man sitting and staring at the two of them for several minutes before Perez pulled away.

Deputies found Perez and the car on 8th Avenue. He denied leaving his residence or driving anywhere and told deputies he had been sleeping because he was still intoxicated from the night before.

Perez was charged with aggravated stalking of a child under the age of 16 and attempted kidnapping.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.

Comments / 4

Related
WKRG News 5

Mobile man arrested for allegedly stealing from church

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police arrested one man after he allegedly stole from a church.  Sheldon Barker, 34, was arrested on Jan. 25 after officers spotted him near New Testament Holiness Church in Mobile. Officers determined that Barker was stealing copper wire from an air condition unit inside the church. Barker was charged with […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

7-year-old struck in hit-and-run, Fairhope Police investigating

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — Fairhope Police are investigating a hit-and-run after a 7-year-old child was struck by a vehicle. The child was struck by a vehicle driving along Twin Beech Road near Summer Lake Subdivision in Fairhope on Jan. 6 at about 6 p.m. Police do not have a description of the vehicle at this […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Okaloosa County, FL
Okaloosa County, FL
Crime & Safety
City
Destin, FL
City
Shalimar, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Shalimar, FL
Crime & Safety
WKRG News 5

15-year-old shot in Fort Walton beach

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — A 15-year-old boy shot in the head in Fort Walton Beach Thursday, Jan. 27. Police said he was shot in a car traveling over the Cinco Bayou Bridge. It happened around 4:55 p.m.The teen is hospitalized. His condition is unknown. It is not clear what lead up to the […]
FORT WALTON BEACH, FL
WKRG News 5

New arrest in connection with Enterprise 9th-grader murder

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WDHN) — In November 2021, 15-year-old Myquell Smith was shot while a passenger in a car near downtown Enterprise. Smith was killed during what witnesses called a “running gun battle” between two vehicles that started around the Boll Weevil Monument on Main Street. Deandrea Flowers, 28, of Enterprise was originally the only one […]
ENTERPRISE, AL
WKRG News 5

UPDATE: Body found buried inside abandoned house identified by Mobile County Sheriff’s Office

UPDATE: (1/27/2022 4:45 a.m.) Mobile County Sheriff’s Office identified the body found as 47-year-old Daniel Mario Preslar. Investigators say they were able to identify Preslar through his pacemaker. CORRECTION: An earlier version of this story identified the deceased as Daniel Mario Prestar, instead of the correct spelling “Preslar.” MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile County […]
MOBILE COUNTY, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kidnapping#Stalking#Structure Fires#Summit And Court
WKRG News 5

Man arrested after deputies find 36.9 grams of cocaine

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — One man was arrested after deputies found him with several drugs including ecstasy, hydrocodone and 36.9 grams of cocaine. Javoris Knight was arrested after he was pulled over by deputies during a traffic stop on Michael Drive. Deputies found several items including: 122 grams of ecstasy pills 53.6 grams of […]
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
WKRG News 5

4 thefts in 1 day, Mobile Police investigating

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police are investigating four separate thefts, including three robberies and one burglary that happened Thursday night, Jan. 26. At about 11:00 a.m., Mobile Police were called to Turtle Creek Apartments at 3400 Lloyds Lane for a report of a burglary. Investigators determined that the robbery happened after a man […]
MOBILE, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mazda
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WKRG News 5

Dollar General employee stages robbery at store, Mobile Police say

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police have arrested two people for the robbery that happened Jan. 26 at a Dollar General Store in Mobile.  India Coleman, 25, and a 17-year-old boy were arrested after officers determined that the two were involved in the robbery. Initially, officers were looking for two men involved in the crime, […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Fugitive wanted by U.S. Marshals arrested in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The U.S. Marshals Service announced Jan. 27 that they found and arrested one fugitive who escaped from a facility in Baldwin County. Ethan Denny, was wanted by U.S. Marshals after he escaped from prison during Hurricane Ida. U.S. Marshals weren’t able to find him in the severe weather. Denny was serving […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Mobile Police looking for missing man

UPDATE (Jan. 27, 2022): Mobile Police said Paul Rogers has been found and is safe. MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department is looking for a missing 68-year-old man. Paul Rogers was reported missing on Jan. 26 by his family. He stands 5 feet 9 inches tall, has gray hair and brown eyes. Rogers […]
WKRG News 5

1 stabbed, 1 shot near Pensacola school

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Escambia County deputies are investigating a shooting where one person was shot and another was stabbed near Brown Barge Middle school in Pensacola.  On Jan. 26, deputies were called to a house at Sarah Drive at about noon. When officers arrived, they found a man with a stab wound. A […]
PENSACOLA, FL
WKRG News 5

UPDATE: Victim identified in homicide at Hart’s Chicken

UPDATE (1/27/22 4:32 AM) — Prichard Police have identified the victim as Justin L. Battiste, 34. PPD says there is no clear motive in the shooting but believe Battiste was killed in a robbery attempt. This is still under investigation and if anyone has information is asked to call Prichard Police. ORIGINAL STORYPRICHARD, Ala. (WKRG) […]
PRICHARD, AL
WKRG News 5

WKRG News 5

16K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRG News 5 covers breaking news and weather across the entire Gulf Coast from Mobile to Baldwin County, Pensacola to Fort Walton Beach, and even two counties in Mississippi.

 https://WKRG.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy